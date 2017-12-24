December 24, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
See How 7 Hijab Fashion Bloggers Styled the Top Winter Jacket Trends
All hijabis say that it's easier to style their outfits and looks during winter, because the clothing items are more versatile to wear with hijab, such as jackets, sweaters, etc. It makes sense, right? However, it's very possible that you get bored with the way you wear jackets in winter, but don't worry. Just scroll down, and check out the following photos, to see how hijab fashion bloggers wear the trendiest winter jackets for a stylish and (warm!) hijab look.
1. The denim jacket.
Instagram: @leenalghouti
2. The puffer jacket.
Instagram: @mariaalia
3. The suede jacket.
Instagram: @sauf.etc
4. The aviator jacket.
Instagram: @khaoulathings
5. The biker jacket.
Instagram: @summeralbarcha
6. The blazer.
Instagram: @hautehijab
7. The faux fur jacket.
Instagram: @justfatema
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.