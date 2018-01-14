This Is How You Do Casual Style with Hijab, According to These Fashion Girls!

As a modern hijabi, I spend a lot of days wearing casual, but what does casual even mean today? Casual outfits nowadays are more than a pair of jeans and a top, it's more about mixing and matching different styles together so you can achieve the look that expresses your own style. I'll prove to you that you can look chic wearing casual, and comfortable hijab clothes with the help of the top hijab fashion girls on Instagram.

1. Dalal AlDoub is well known for her very chic and feminine style. So, when she decided to wear a Nike sweatshirt and sneakers, she wore them all in black. She wore the athletic look but in her own style.





2. I love this look by Hajra Tariq because I am obsessed with checkered blazers this winter, and the way she styled it is just perfect!

3. Khaoula's style is very casual, so, when she wears chic she mixes it with casual sneakers and makes the whole look casual chic, I love it.

4. One of the most flattering pants that I am glad that they're back in style is flared pants. They flatter any type of body, because they elongate your legs, and who doesn't want long legs? Also, I love how Sarah styled it with a long white shirt and a sweatshirt.

5. I love to wear white in winter, and this look by Samia is so basic yet so comfy and chic.