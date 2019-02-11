So What Happened at the 2019 Grammys? The Best Moments Right Here!

This year's 2019 Grammy Awards was long anticipated and did not disappoint. It was dominated by strong female performances and wins, which had the world cheer with joy. We're talking about the most memorable moments that everyone is talking about, along with the ones that spoke to us personally, from iconic red carpet looks to heartwarming words...take a look.



1. Janelle Monae's Red Carpet Look









A lot of celebrities wore hats at the Grammys, including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Cardi B. Janelle wore an incredible look by Jean Paul Gaultier that we only wish we could have seen in real life. It looked like a moving art piece, Janelle is known for wearing interesting looks and this was no exception. Her performance of "Make Me Feel" from her Grammy nominated album Dirty Computer was exceptional and beautiful to watch. Her movement on stage and the cohesiveness of her outfit with her backup dancers was striking for fashion fanatics like us.

2. 5x the excitement









This year's host Alicia keys surprised the audience by welcoming to stage along side her Michelle Obama! Not only that, but she also had more inspiring women to join her; JLo, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett smith. Everyone was moved by this image of empowerment and were touched by Michelle Obama's speech about the power of music and its immense influence on people and their lives.

3. Lady Gaga and JLo's silver moment of affection

























The two powerhouses wore silver inspired outfits and were a magic pairing on the red carpet. Gaga wore Celine and Jennifer Lopez wore the Fustany favorite Ralph & Russo. They posed with each other with a blow kiss that had us fangirling over this moment of women showing love for each other.

4. Cardi B's Vintage Look





















Cardi B shocked the red carpet with her dramatic Shell-like vintage 1995 Mugler gown. It was statement that was Grammy Red Carpet worthy and will now be unforgettable after she became, last night, the first female rapper to win the Best Rap Album Grammy.

5. Drake being real with us

















Drake didn't hold back when accepting his Grammy. He dedicated his speech to kids by talking about the importance of recognizing success differently. "But look, the point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown." So winning is so much more than just grades, titles and awards, it's also realizing that your work is important and moves people.

6. Cardi B meets an idol

























We love a fangirling moment because we can totally relate. Cardi didn't hold back her excitement when meeting Lady Gaga. Everyone is excited for this potential Womance! She tweeted: "When I was a teenager Lady Gaga changed my life. She inspired me to be myself & be different."



7. Miley's Night





















Miley gave us chills with her incredibly sexy and chic look on the red carpet. She wore a Mugler black evening suit with a low cut. Her shoe heels also had her initials on it! She looked absolutely gorgeous and we're definitely saving this for outfit inspo on our photo album. Also, another jaw dropping moment was when she preformed the iconic song 'Jolene' with her godmother Dolly Parton!





