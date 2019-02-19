RIP Karl Lagerfeld: Your Iconic Designs and Art Reshaped Fashion Forever

Something felt wrong when Karl Lagerfeld didn't show up at the end of Chanel's last show in January. At 85, the legend and mastermind Karl Lagerfeld died today, leaving the world mourning his excellence and undying contribution to the fashion world. His work has been beyond iconic. He has redefined so many things about what we call 'Fashion'.





He was a true artist, capable of what most dream of achieving. He left the world as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his very own Karl Lagerfeld. He showed the fashion industry what it entails to be a brilliant creative director, by being able to design for 3 completely different fashion houses at the same time, while staying true to each brand's identity and constantly reinventing trends and progressing with modern fashion. Chanel announced earlier today that his right hand women and deputy director of Chanel will follow his footsteps as the new Creative Director of Chanel.

To honor his legendary work we thought we'd start with some things you'll want to know about him:

- He started working as Chanel's creative director only a decade after the death of Coco Chanel herself passed away. He started in 1983, five years after Chanel's first ready-to-wear collection.

- He was born in 1933. His father was a German businessman and his mother was Swedish.

- His was born with the name, Karl Otto Lagerfeld.

- He made a special collection for H&M.

- He started his own label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984. He said his brand would channel “intellectual sexiness.”

- Vogue honored Karl by naming him the “unparalleled interpreter of the mood of the moment.”

- He photographed a lot of Chanel's shoots and Campaigns and directed Films.

- He also previously designed for Chloe.





Here are also some of Karl Lagerfeld's quotes that stayed with us:

“Never use the word 'cheap'. Today everybody can look chic in inexpensive clothes (the rich buy them too). There is good clothing design on every level today. You can be the chicest thing in the world in a T-shirt and jeans — it’s up to you.”

“One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.”



“Fashion is a language that creates itself in clothes to interpret reality.”



“Luxury is the ease of a t-shirt in a very expensive dress.”



“I’ve never smoked. I don’t drink. I don’t even drink coffee. I don’t like to smoke. I have nothing against other people smoking. If you want to smoke, you go ahead. But for me, I need my hands for sketching. I have no time for a cigarette! Then I have no time for alcohol, because I fall asleep instantly.”

Karl had some special relationship and connections to some of his models and celebrities. Some of them were major muses and inspirations for him and together, iconic and unforgettable looks were created.





Here are some of Karl Lagerfeld's muses:

- Kate Moss

- Cara Delevingne

- Tilda Swinton

- Diane Kruger

- Kristen Stewart

- Vanessa Paradis

- Keira Knightly

- Willow smith

- Lily-Rose Depp

- Claudia Schiffer

- Carine Roitfeld

- Linda Evangelista



- Florence Welch

And last but most definitely not least, his work of art that will stay with the world forever...

Find in the gallery below some of Karl Lagerfeld's most iconic designs:



