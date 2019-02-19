2
Oscars 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion news chanel desinger karl lagerfeld died left behind iconic desings mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

RIP Karl Lagerfeld: Your Iconic Designs and Art Reshaped Fashion Forever

Something felt wrong when Karl Lagerfeld didn't show up at the end of Chanel's last show in January. At 85, the legend and mastermind Karl Lagerfeld died today, leaving the world mourning his excellence and undying contribution to the fashion worldHis work has been beyond iconic. He has redefined so many things about what we call 'Fashion'.

undefined

He was a true artist, capable of what most dream of achieving. He left the world as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his very own Karl Lagerfeld. He showed the fashion industry what it entails to be a brilliant creative director, by being able to design for 3 completely different fashion houses at the same time, while staying true to each brand's identity and constantly reinventing trends and progressing with modern fashion. Chanel announced earlier today that his right hand women and deputy director of Chanel will follow his footsteps as the new Creative Director of Chanel.

To honor his legendary work we thought we'd start with some things you'll want to know about him:

- He started working as Chanel's creative director only a decade after the death of Coco Chanel herself passed away. He started in 1983, five years after Chanel's first ready-to-wear collection.

- He was born in 1933. His father was a German businessman and his mother was Swedish.

- His was born with the name, Karl Otto Lagerfeld.

- He made a special collection for H&M.

- He started his own label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984. He said his brand would channel “intellectual sexiness.”

- Vogue honored Karl by naming him the “unparalleled interpreter of the mood of the moment.”

- He photographed a lot of Chanel's shoots and Campaigns and directed Films.

- He also previously designed for Chloe.

undefined

Here are also some of Karl Lagerfeld's quotes that stayed with us:

“Never use the word 'cheap'. Today everybody can look chic in inexpensive clothes (the rich buy them too). There is good clothing design on every level today. You can be the chicest thing in the world in a T-shirt and jeans — it’s up to you.”

“One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.”

“Fashion is a language that creates itself in clothes to interpret reality.”

“Luxury is the ease of a t-shirt in a very expensive dress.”

“I’ve never smoked. I don’t drink. I don’t even drink coffee. I don’t like to smoke. I have nothing against other people smoking. If you want to smoke, you go ahead. But for me, I need my hands for sketching. I have no time for a cigarette! Then I have no time for alcohol, because I fall asleep instantly.”

Karl had some special relationship and connections to some of his models and celebrities. Some of them were major muses and inspirations for him and together, iconic and unforgettable looks were created.

undefined

Here are some of Karl Lagerfeld's muses:

- Kate Moss

- Cara Delevingne

- Tilda Swinton

- Diane Kruger

- Kristen Stewart

- Vanessa Paradis

- Keira Knightly

- Willow smith

- Lily-Rose Depp

- Claudia Schiffer

- Carine Roitfeld

- Linda Evangelista

- Florence Welch

And last but most definitely not least, his work of art that will stay with the world forever...

Find in the gallery below some of Karl Lagerfeld's most iconic designs:


Information Credits: fidmdigitalarts.com

The world is changing everyday and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.


Chanel Fall 2018 Couture
1 of 20
Chanel Fall 2018 Couture
Image Credits: Chanel Via Who What Wear
Fendi SS 1992
2 of 20
Fendi SS 1992
Chanel Spring 2014 Couture
3 of 20
Chanel Spring 2014 Couture
Image Credits: Yannis Vlamos / Indigitalimages.com
Fendi 1997
4 of 20
Fendi 1997
Blake Lively in Chanel at the 2011 Met Gala
5 of 20
Blake Lively in Chanel at the 2011 Met Gala
Image Credits: Just Jared.
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
6 of 20
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
7 of 20
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
Chanel SS 2013
8 of 20
Chanel SS 2013
Image Credits: thestir.cafemom.com
Chanel Fall 1991 Couture
9 of 20
Chanel Fall 1991 Couture
Images: Getty Via Harpers Bazaar.
Chanel SS 1990 Ready-to-wear
10 of 20
Chanel SS 1990 Ready-to-wear
Chanel SS 1995 Ready-to-wear
11 of 20
Chanel SS 1995 Ready-to-wear
Image Credits: hungertv.com
Chanel Fall 2014 Couture
12 of 20
Chanel Fall 2014 Couture
Image Credits: Yannis Vlamos/Indigitalimages.com Via Vogue.
Kristen Stewart in Chanel Couture at the Venice Film Festival 2015
13 of 20
Kristen Stewart in Chanel Couture at the Venice Film Festival 2015
Image Credits: Stefania D'allessandro/WireImage Via InStyle.
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
14 of 20
Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Died Left Behind Iconic Designs
Chanel Autumn/Winter 1991 Couture
15 of 20
Chanel Autumn/Winter 1991 Couture
Chanel Fall 2014 Couture
16 of 20
Chanel Fall 2014 Couture
Image Credits: Yannis Vlamos/Indigitalimages.com Via Vogue
Madonna in Chanel at the Cannes Film Festival 2008
17 of 20
Madonna in Chanel at the Cannes Film Festival 2008
Image Credits: Getty Via PopSugar
Chanel Spring 2017 Couture
18 of 20
Chanel Spring 2017 Couture
Image Credits: Getty Via People.
Lily Allen in Chanel for her wedding 2011
19 of 20
Lily Allen in Chanel for her wedding 2011
Image Credits: Marie Claire.
Karl Lagerfeld 1994
20 of 20
Karl Lagerfeld 1994
Image Credits: REX Via telegraph.co.uk.



You might also like



Tags: Karl lagerfeld  Karl lagerfeld fashion  Chanel  Fendi  Chanel fashion  Chanel bag  Chloe  Fashion designers  Quotes  Celebrities quotes  Vogue  Fashion  Fashion 2019  Designers  Kristen stewart  Kate moss  Cara delevingne  Diane kruger 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑