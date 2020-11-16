Fashion Business Course: How to Run Your Fashion Brand - Online

Ever since we were young most of us were fascinated by fashion, whether it was inspired by movies or our mums. We somehow found it as a way to express ourselves and a reflection of how we want to be perceived.

This is why we’ve started offering fashion related courses on Fenun.me, Fustany’s new sister company, which focuses on online art courses. We’ve focused on bringing you a variety of courses that not only are considered as some sort of therapy, but also a portal to express yourself more freely whether through your art, photography or even your sense of fashion.

We’ve launched a fashion business course on how to start and run your own brand with Clair Seffeen. Clair has over 20 years experience in the fashion industry, and has worked with the likes of Bloomingdale’s Dubai, Harvey Nichols Kuwait, and brands such as Burberry, Balenciaga, Kenzo and Jimmy Choo to mention a few. She’s now offering her extensive knowledge to help you build and maintain your fashion brand with her course on Fenun. Her course consists of 7 chapters, from how to price your product, where to best sell it, marketing and communication, the production process and so much more. You’ll be able to learn from Clair’s fashion business course online through pre-recorded high quality videos, presentations, tasks and quizzes, and at the end you get your own certificate by Fenun.

Her experience and knowledge is compiled for you in a minimum of 4-hours capsule course, where you can start at any time, and take the course itself according to your own pace, regardless of where you are.

The course is delivered in English, has both theoretical and practical elements and it doesn’t have any requirements except for an open mind, and a subscription that allows you 3-months access to it.

A discount on the course is currently available, where it’s priced at 900 EGP = $57, available worldwide, and payments are available through Credit Card, Debit Card and PayPal and for Egypt, we also have Fawry. Ready to enroll? Click here >>