January 23, 2018 | by The Fustany Team
Oscars 2018: A Full Coverage for the 90th Academy Awards Main Events
The countdown for the 90th Academy Awards has already started, which is the biggest and the most important award event of the year!
The Oscars are usually held in February every year, but this time it is set to air live on the 4th of March 2018.
So, who’s hosting the Oscars 2018? It’s Jimmy Kimmel, your favorite TV host. This will be Jimmy Kimmel’s second time to host the Academy Awards.
As for the movies and the actors nominated for the Oscars 2018, they’ll all be announced at 1:33 GMT.
We got you a live stream for the Oscars 2018 nominees, watch it right here:
The Oscars 2018 nominees:
1. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name - screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist - screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan - screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green. Story by James Mangold
Molly’s Games - written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound - screenplay by Virgil Williams & Dee Rees
2. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water3. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul4. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
5. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
6. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
7. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi8. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi9. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Original Soundtrack
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
10. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Original Song
Mighty River - Mudbound
Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me - Coco
Stand up for something - Marshall
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
11. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri12. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Cinematoghraphy
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water13. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Documentary Feature
