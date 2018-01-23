Oscars 2018: A Full Coverage for the 90th Academy Awards Main Events

The countdown for the 90th Academy Awards has already started, which is the biggest and the most important award event of the year!

The Oscars are usually held in February every year, but this time it is set to air live on the 4th of March 2018.

So, who’s hosting the Oscars 2018? It’s Jimmy Kimmel, your favorite TV host. This will be Jimmy Kimmel’s second time to host the Academy Awards.

As for the movies and the actors nominated for the Oscars 2018, they’ll all be announced at 1:33 GMT.

We got you a live stream for the Oscars 2018 nominees, watch it right here:

The Oscars 2018 nominees:

1. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name - screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan - screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green. Story by James Mangold

Molly’s Games - written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound - screenplay by Virgil Williams & Dee Rees

2. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

5. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

6. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

7. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

10. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Original Song

Mighty River - Mudbound

Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me - Coco

Stand up for something - Marshall

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

11. The Oscars 2018 nominees for Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water