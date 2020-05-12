Our Online Fashion Styling Course is Here!

We (Ask a Stylist + Fustany) have launched our very own fashion styling course and we can’t wait to share it with you. After having styled over 1500+ clients from all-over the world through Ask a Stylist, and the number is growing day by day, we’ve decided it’s time to give you insights to some of our knowledge through an online fashion styling course.

The course consists of 11 chapters discussing topics such as the importance of style, the different body shapes and body types + what to wear for each one of them, face shapes and the best accessories + hijab + hair cuts, color analysis, best styling tips and tricks, what makes a perfect outfit, how to spot a trend before it becomes one, the dress codes and how to sport each one of them, the various styles and how to make each one of them quite unique, the best ways to deal with a client and much more.

The course is priced at 495 EGP = 31 USD, is available worldwide, and you can take it at any time and at your own pace. Payments are available through Credit Card and PayPal, and the course is full of videos, visuals and fun quizzes to test your knowledge. Our fashion styling course is in English, and you get a certificate right after completing it.

The reviews so far have been great, and this course helps you become your very own awesome stylist or get a kick-start in the fashion and styling career. The course is given by the founder of Fustany.com and Ask a Stylist, Amira Azzouz. Ready to enroll? Click here >>