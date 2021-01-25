The Steps Towards Becoming a Successful Designer

While we aren't designers and never been involved in the process itself, but we have some experience as we work very closely with a lot of up and coming designers. To share with you how to become a successful fashion designer, we thought it would be best displayed in a Q & A form.

What makes a good designer and how can I be successful?

- Hard work and creativity

First of all you have to want it instead of going with the flow or because it's a new trend. You really have to love what you're doing and wake up every morning looking forward to it. Which leads us to the next point.

- Don't give up easily.

You’re young, working on a brand and don’t have enough manpower nor contacts. Take it slowly and everything will follow. It’s mostly a one man job at first, unless you’re lucky to have a helping hand. So make sure to do a bit of everything; PR, creativity, use your business skills and always make sure you’re developing as a designer.

Are courses a must?

- They are certainly a plus and will help you get where you're heading much faster than depending only on teaching yourself.

- If you're looking for online courses we recently launched Fenun, an online platform with fashion and art courses.

- Fashion design course

You can start with the fashion design course by Amna Elshandaweely. The Egyptian designer takes you through the process of design and how to make pieces step by step. You can find the course here.

- Fashion Business Course

You can then move on the fashion business course by Clair Seffeen, founder of The Design Narratives. She teaches how to start your own fashion brand by taking you through brand communication, market segments, production, finding manufacturers and much more. You can find the course here.

- Fashion Styling Course

If you still want a little more experience, we also have a styling course by our founder Amira Azzouz, where you can learn about body shapes, colors, trend, dressing for occasions and professionalism with clients and much more. You can find the course here.

- If you're not interested in courses, or you can't take them right now, you should know that many designers made it without going to fashion schools or taking courses. It just takes dedication and the will to learn anyway you can. Listen to those with experience, read about successful fashion designers and their journeys, look for inspiration everywhere and practice how to bring out your talent into a vision or idea.

Is there another alternative?

- Another good idea, adding onto what we were just saying, is to find a good designer and most of all a good role model to intern with.

- We know it's not the easiest thing to find a job related to fashion in the region, let alone intern at a fashion house, but you have to be patient and willing to do your best to get where you want to be.

What's important about design?

- When we generally check out a design, there are several factors that need to be taken care of. It goes without saying that the look itself is one of the most important things, but quality is just as important. The material used and the finishing are highly evaluated and this is what will set you apart from anyone else.

- Also creativity and uniqueness, like almost an identity and trademark, is so important. Find your thing and go for a twist, offering something different with your designs, which will distinguish your brand from anyone else.

- You need to study your market and come up with something creative that people in the region need. The brand name, logo, and most of all the brand identity itself are extremely important. Imagine if your brand was a person, how would you describe it? And this description should apply to everything you design and it should have that certain spirit.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @dior