When most of us think of suits, the first thing that comes to mind is a formal or business outfit; however, times have changed and women have begun to wear suits more frequently, for weddings, outings, and for work. It is no longer limited to just work attire but is appropriate for any occasion. It automatically boosts your confidence. Something about the sharpness of a suit set makes you feel ready to face the world. And now, in the world of suits, you have a lot of options, not just a classic one that you'll get tired of; instead, you have a lot of options. In this article, we will dig deeper into the 5 Egyptian local brands that are changing the suit game.

5 Ways to Wear Plaid Blazers and Outfit Ideas to Inspire You for Winter











It's a suit with a twist, it's not your typical suit that you see every day, it's a statement piece that you'd wear and you'll definitely turn heads because everyone will be trying to figure out what you're wearing. And I'm referring to Dina Shaker, the mastermind behind those incredible creations. She will give you a blazer or suit, with her signature touch. Her designs are suitable for ladies who want to stand out in any occasion.

Her signature: Some kind of cutout, such as a shoulder cutout or the blazer is a bit backless from the back

The Different Types of Turtlenecks, Trends and Which One You Should Be Picking?











Welcome to the world of blazers, because "The King's Mother" offers blazers you don't see every day. It's a one-of-a-kind blazer that can be worn with the same colored pants for a suit look or with a dress or skirt. But, at the end of the day, they're all statement pieces that will undoubtedly spice up your wardrobe.

Their signature: The majority of the designs will be a blazer with flowy sleeves or a blazer with different fabrics, similar to a patchwork.

8 Items to Put On Your Winter Shopping List for a Complete Wardrobe Makeover











It's a suit, but it's not your typical suit; it's a suit with Farah Seif’s twist, like a suit with short sleeves and shorts instead of pants; it's something you don't see every day, but it's something you can wear often because it's very comfortable. If you have a wedding coming up and want to wear something other than a dress, Farah Seif's designs are a must-see because you will undoubtedly find a lot of gems.

Her signature: Well-structured shoulders, and if it’s something off the shoulder, it will have the structure of a vest but with an asymmetrical cut.

Fall/Winter 2022 Trends That Are Perfect for Maternity Wear











El Tarzry creates suits for both men and women; if you want a classic suit, you'll find it there; if you want a suit with a twist, you'll also find it there. It's basically your go-to place for anything related to suits. And when it comes to color and fabric, the sky is the limit; you will be able to choose from a wide range. If you have an important meeting coming up and want your outfit to give you a boost of confidence, make an appointment ahead of time to customize the suit to fit your body perfectly.

Their signature: They are known for their well-structured suits with clean stitches and high-quality materials.

We Couldn’t Help but Admire These Talented Make-up Artists











Suits do not have to be a blazer and pants; instead, they can be a blazer and skirt, which is exactly what Farah Magdy offers; she offers suits but in a more girly style. And blazer dresses, which are long blazers that can be worn as a dress; they have become very popular. They are very chic-looking blazers and a great idea if you want to wear a dress but still want to wear a blazer; it is a two-in-one item. So, if you're looking for a little extra flair, check out Farah's new collection and you'll find exactly what you need.

Her signature: Farah uses a variety of materials to create a suit or blazer, and she never sticks to one color or fabric; there is always a wide variety of everything.

We’re Shining a Light on 16 Egyptian Women Who Are Making a Difference

