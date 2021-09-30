8 Items to Put On Your Winter Shopping List for a Complete Wardrobe Makeover

The weather is getting colder, which means it's time to say goodbye to our summer clothes and hello to our cozy winter clothes. But, with each season, most of us want to buy new clothes to be trendy; however, I'm going to let you in on a little secret: you can have a few items that you can wear in different styles that will make everyone think you got a whole new wardrobe when, in fact, you only bought one or two new pieces. So, I'm a stylist in "Ask A Stylist," and today I'm going to tell you all about this simple trick that will save you a lot of money. In this article, you will know about 8 items to include on your winter shopping list for a complete wardrobe makeover.

1. Chunky knee-high boots









Image credits: Instagram @oumaymaboumeshouli, @pernilleteisbaek

Last year, chunky knee-high boots were very popular, and guess what? They're still in this year. They are an excellent way to add variety to your wardrobe. You can wear them with a short dress to look very stylish, or a long dress with a side slit to show off your chunky boots, and if you're feeling a little cold today, pair them with your skinny jeans. If you don't like knee-high boots, go for chunky ankle boots.



2. Trench coats









Image Credits: Fashionnes, Instagram @greceghanem

Trench coats are one of those items that will never go out of style and will always be a staple in your wardrobe. Trench coats are very popular for the fall/winter season, especially ankle-length ones. They are extremely versatile when it comes to styling. Style a trench coat with jeans and a sweater or hoodie for a laid-back look in the morning. If you want to go out at night, go for a short dress and chunky boots. In both cases, you will look very stylish and everyone will think you have a lot of coats when you only have one.

3. Faux leather Shacket









Image Credits: Happily Ever Style, Where To Get

First and foremost, what exactly is a shacket? It's a shirt and a jacket at the same time, making it a "Shacket." Second, each fall/winter season, a new leather item becomes popular; this year, it's a leather shacket. It instantly adds an edgy look to any outfit and can be styled for both a morning and a night look. For a morning look, pair it with jeans and a simple white tee. However, I believe it is best for a nighttime look if you want to look effortlessly chic. Wear it with a black dress with a side slit and long boots, and you're ready to go.

4. A sweater-vest









Image Credits: Instagram @thatgirlyusra, @darjabarannik

I'm spilling so many secrets right now, and the next one is that sweater vests will be trendy for a while; they're not going away, so it's a good idea to invest in different colors or shapes of sweater vests. You can wear it in the summer, but most importantly, you can wear it in the fall/winter. You can style it in a variety of ways, such as with a dress, a white shirt, and pants, or a mini skirt if you want to show off your legs. It can be layered with a coat or jacket. Really, the possibilities are limitless.

5. A simple plain dress









Image credits: Instagram @aysha.sow, The Cool Hour

Why would I want a boring plain dress? Well, here's another secret for you: when it comes to styling it, the sky is the limit, and I really mean the options are endless. If you're running errands and don't know what to wear, throw on a plain dress with a blazer and sneakers and you're ready to go. If you don't know what to wear to a birthday party, a simple dress with an oversized cardigan, sneakers, and statement accessories will have you looking chic in no time. It's an item you never expected to need, but it's a wardrobe essential.

6. Cropped Cardigan









































Image Credits: @champagnemani, Pinterest

This item is simply a very adorable wardrobe piece that you must have, so add it to your list without hesitation. It is also very trendy this year. You can pair the cropped cardigan with high-waisted pants or jeans and a shirt with a statement collar underneath to add some drama. Some cropped cardigans come with a matching top, which is ideal because you can wear each piece separately or together, giving you more wardrobe options.

7. Baggy trousers









Image Credits: Pinterest, Who What Wear

Skinny trousers are so last season; this year is all about wide leg and baggy trousers. Because it's high-waisted, you can pair it with anything and look effortlessly chic, such as a tucked-in sweater layered with a coat and tucked-in boots. If you are a girl who likes to wear baggy clothes, you can pair it with an oversized sweater. A word from a stylist: baggy clothes are very in this year, so pull out all of your oversized clothes.

8. Cargo pants









Image Credits: Instagram @tylauren, Pinterest

Cargo pants are making a huge comeback, which I'm excited about because I'm a huge fan of cargo pants. If you ask me what you can wear on a daily basis that isn't jeans, I'll tell you cargo pants. They are as comfortable as jeans and go with everything. So a pair of cargo pants would be ideal to add to your list because of the numerous ways you can style them, whether with boots or sneakers. And if you want a laid-back look, wear a hoodie, and If you want a chic look, pair it with a sweater and a long cardigan; if it's all monochromatic, it'll look even more chic. Cargo pants are the answer to all of your problems.