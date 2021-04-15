10 Brands That Will Transform Your Look This Ramadan

We just want to say this, investing in a Ramadan piece for your wardrobe is definitely something you should do. Not only will it come in handy for all future Ramadan’s to come, but the fashion this year is just so pretty, it would be a shame not to get your hands on a piece. Whether your having Iftar at home, or just having a small gathering with immediate family, embracing the Ramadan vibe and dressing up for it is definitely something you should do. So, without futhur a due, we thought we’d share with you the 10 fashion brands that will transform your look this Ramadan.

P.S: They can also seve as a great gift for an Iftar gathering instead of getting dessert.

1.Pacinthe Badran Pret A Porter

Leave it to Pacinthe Badran to make a Ramadan collection that is just one of a kind. She even took it up a notch by not just making Kaftans, but also making satin printed set. Sets are always trending, so whether you rock one of her sets in Ramadan or after, you’ll definitely be looking fashion savyy! The cool thing about the set is that you don’t even need to wear them together, you can rock the pants alone, or the jacket alone. So, technically you just invested in more than one outfit!

Image Credits: Instagram: @pb_pret_a_porter

2.Miswaf

If you haven’t already come across this amazing jewelry brand, then you really need to do that. Miswaf is redefining statement jewelry, behind each piece of jewelry is a story and meaning. For example their one of a kind Tagdeed earrings stands for rejuvenation with a unique geometric symbol of the sun. Just trust us on this, your Ramadan look would just not be complete without adding one of their statement earrings to your look.

Image Credits: Instagram: @miswafjewelry

3.YMZ

Our list would just not be complete without a brand that is dedicated to making handmade Kaftans. The thing about YMZ Kaftans is that anyone can rock them. Whether you are looking for something simple, personalized or even something with a statement you’ll definitely find one that works for your style with YMZ. We just want to point out, that a handmade personalized Kaftan seems like the perfect Ramadan gift…just saying.

Image Credits: Instagram: @YMZ

4. Rana Madkour Designs

If you have an eclectic style and a love for colors, then Rana Madkour designs is the one for you. She’s offering a wide range of Abaya’s & Kaftans, with all kinds of prints and colors.

Image Credits: Instagram: @ranamadkourdesigns

5. Camice

The things about Camice is, while they didn’t make a specific Ramadan 2021 collection, their latest collection still works, which is why we added them to our list of places to shop from for Ramadan outfits. Whether you are looking for the perfect dress shirt, or you just want an oversized shirt, Camice is the place to go.

Image Credits: Instagram@ camicie

6. Laila Wahba Jewelry

Let’s face it we all need to accessorize, our outfits just seem so plain without them, this Ramadan consider a piece from Laila Wahba jewelry. From golden chain necklaces to their Oribat hoop earrings, one of their statement pieces will transform your look.

Image credits: Instagram: @lailawahbajewelry

7. Norhanelshoura Designs

If you are looking for something bold for Ramadan 2021, you might want to check out Norhanelshoura designs! From animal prints, to full sets, and we mean full, as in pants and kaftan full set kind of look.





Image Credits: Instagram: @Norhanelshouradesigns

8.Liberte Jewels

Let’s just say this, their collection varies from simple gold chains, evil eye necklaces, to moon and star crescent necklaces! I mean, do we really need to say more. Just look at the bejeweled moon necklaces, we’ll have trouble taking it off, Ramadan or not.

Image Credits: Instagram: @libertejewels

9.Chevron

They specialize in artistic wearable pieces made from scratch, and their latest collection was actually inspired by flowers found in 16th century Ottoman gardens. Kimonos, Kaftans, statement outerwear…if those pieces are your style then you need to take a look at what Chevron has to offer.

Image Credits: Instagram: @Chevron

10.Nada Akram

Nada Akram’s Ramadan 2021 collection has something for everyone! Her wide variety consists of Kaftans, Abayas, kimonos and wide pants. Personally I’m in love with the lantern wide pants, they have the perfect Ramadan vibe!

Image Credits: Instagram: @Nadaakram