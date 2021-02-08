14 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Have

There's a difference between the wardrobe essentials and things every woman should have in her closet, and what women really need. As women, we strive to create the perfect wardrobe, one that has quality over quantity and that has versatile pieces for day and night. With trends that come and go each season, it's difficult for a lot of us to figure out the wardrobe essentials that would make our life easier and more minimal. However, there are key essential wardrobe pieces that you could focus on investing in no matter what your personal style is. Update your closet with these 14 wardrobe essentials...

1. White T-shirt

Image Credits: Pinterest Via The Zoe Report

Never underestimate the power of a white t-shirt. If you have the perfect plain white t-shirt, trust me, you will wear it over and over again. Make sure your white t-shirt is in a relaxed fit, it will look good paired with jeans or tucked into a full skirt. Definitely an essential item every woman should have.

2. White Shirt

Image Credits: Diego Anciano/@collagevintage2 Via Vogue Spain

A crisp white shirt will look good worn to a business meeting and will double up as a swimsuit coverup. Yes, it is that versatile and definitely a wardrobe essential every woman should have! Use your white shirt throughout different seasons by layering it under your favorite sweater or rolling up its sleeves with your jeans for an effortless look.

3. Jeans

Image Credits: Glamour Via Pinterest

A nice pair of jeans is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Whichever jeans style you prefer, skinny leg, flared or cropped, make sure to pick a pair that is suitable to your body type. A pair of blue straight leg jeans is always a safe choice and will work for several body types. Everybody has that favorite pair of jeans which makes them feel sexy and comfortable, so make sure yours is a perfect fit.

4. Blazer

Image Credits: The Impression Via Pinterest

If there is one thing every woman must have in her wardrobe then it has got to be a well fitted blazer, as it can be worn with a blouse, a t-shirt or even a dress. Have it preferably in a neutral color and make sure that it is well tailored with the perfect length to suit your body type. For an updated cover up look, try to throw the jacket over your shoulders instead of putting your arms through the sleeves, instant chic!

5. Little Black Dress

Image Credits: Sazan

There's a reason why the Little Black Dress has been there to stay since Breakfast at Tiffany's days... It's a classic timeless option and you can never go wrong with it! You can dress a Little Black Dress up or down but make sure it fits you like a glove.

6. Black Pants

Image Credits: Steal the Look Via Pinterest

A pair of tailored black pants is a wardrobe essential that can take you from a professional look to a rock 'n' roll look. Stay away from sophisticated cuts and keep your black pants simple.

7. Nude heels

Image Credits: French Girl Daily Via Pinterest

A pair of nude heels is one of the best wardrobe essentials, it will add a couple of inches to your height and make the legs look sexy and the outfit really chic. Nude heels will go with almost anything as they're a neutral color that will match whatever you're wearing. Plus points if they're pointy stilettos!

8. Flats

Image Credits: Scandinavia Standard Via Pinterest

Invest in a pair of good flats to last you years, but keep them interesting with an added detail or a pop of color. A pair of leopard print ballet flats is always chic, this animal print never goes out of style and is the perfect way to complete your wardrobe essentials.

9. Statement Jewelry

Image Credits: Fashion Hola

Necklaces, earrings or rings... Statement jewelry is definitely a wardrobe essential that every woman should have, as it will add character to your outfit. Keep a statement piece of jewelry in your handbag and wear it to transition your look from day to night. An outfit is never boring with statement jewelry!

10. Tote Handbag

Image Credits: Darrel Hunter Via Teen Vogue

Invest in a medium sized tote handbag. It can either be neutral or in a bright color. A bright one will always add something interesting to your everyday outfits and a neutral one is easy and will go with any bright outfit.

11. Crossbody Bag

Image Credits: Imax Tree Via Fashionista

If you don't feel like carrying around a big handbag, a crossbody is perfect for you. Just make sure it's not too small so that you can actually put your everyday bag essentials inside. You also pick a bold one to spice up your looks.

12. White Sneakers

Image Credits: Kaitlyn Ham (Pinterest) Via Steal The Look

We live in a world where we multitask, and multitasking is better done in sneakers, that's for sure! The best thing about white sneakers is that they probably go with everything. You can even wear them to your wedding if you want!



13. Leather Jacket

Image Credits: The Fashion Spot Via Pinterest

A classic leather jacket will probably never leave stores or the runway. Maybe we start to see different designs or interpretations, but there will always be leather jacket. To stay on the safe side you can go for probably the most classic one, the biker leather jacket. It will add edge to a casual look and subtly simplify a statement outfit. Try to go for faux leather if you can!

14. Camel Coat

Image Credits: Sylvie Mus (Instagram) Via Steal The Look

Who doesn't love a good old camel coat. It's incredibly chic and the color goes with so many things. It can be worn casually over anything, even sweatpants or can be perfect as well for a very formal look. Can't go wrong with one.