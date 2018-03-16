101 Stylish Looks for Women Who Love to Wear Stripes

Whether vertical or horizontal, nautical or monochrome, stripes will always remain a stylish and timeless print. Yes, they'll always be in and we'll show you shortly how to wear stripes. Season after season, we've been wearing strips over and over again. So, I've compiled an ultimate (visual!) guide on how to wear stripes, including 101 different looks.

Nowadays, striped clothes look so fresh, it's no longer just about a classic striped shirt or t-shirt. In fact, striped trousers are so trendy as well as striped tops in interesting silhouettes. Also remember, vertical stripes help you look slimmer, and horizontal stripes make you look a little bit wider, which makes them a perfect choice for petite figures.

Scroll down to see how to wear stripes and 101 street style looks featuring stripes.

