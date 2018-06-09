30 Cute Hijab Outfit Ideas for Chic Eid Gatherings

Just a few days are ahead of us for Eid celebrations and family gatherings to begin, so it’s about time to start thinking about Eid outfits. Yes, Eid is always a great opportunity to show off a new outfit, and even if it’s not new, you can gather up many hijab outfit ideas from pieces you already own. Actually, I bet these 30 hijab outfit ideas will inspire you, and you'll have a chic Eid look.

Let me give you a little insight on what’s currently trending for hijab fashion...it’s all about floral print full skirts, long vests and wide legged pants. And of course, the maxi dress is always a winner for a chic hijab style.

Don’t wonder a lot, and scroll down to take a look at these 30 hijab outfits for chic Eid gatherings.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mrmr_4