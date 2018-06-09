Ramadan
Fashion Header image article main 30 cute hijab outfit ideas for chic eid gatherings republish

| by Heba Abohemed

30 Cute Hijab Outfit Ideas for Chic Eid Gatherings

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Just a few days are ahead of us for Eid celebrations and family gatherings to begin, so it’s about time to start thinking about Eid outfits. Yes, Eid is always a great opportunity to show off a new outfit, and even if it’s not new, you can gather up many hijab outfit ideas from pieces you already own. Actually, I bet these 30 hijab outfit ideas will inspire you, and you'll have a chic Eid look.

Let me give you a little insight on what’s currently trending for hijab fashion...it’s all about floral print full skirts, long vests and wide legged pants. And of course, the maxi dress is always a winner for a chic hijab style.

Don’t wonder a lot, and scroll down to take a look at these 30 hijab outfits for chic Eid gatherings.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mrmr_4

Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

Hijab Outfit Ideas

