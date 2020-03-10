2
Fashion

| by Zeina Tawfik

40 Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Every woman must have at least one white shirt in her closet. Why? Because it's a classic wardrobe staple, and that's why I'll show you 40 ways to wear a white shirt. A white shirt can be worn day or night, with jeans, a pantsuit or even a full skirt; your options are truly endless.

Considered one of the most versatile wardrobe staples, a white shirt works for warm and cool seasons alike, because you can wear it with your favorite shorts, or even layer it under a sweater. 

If you want to know how to wear a white shirt and style it then scroll down to the gallery to a have a look...

Here are some ideas for styling a button down shirt:

White shirt and leather pants

undefined

They're an outfit combo made in heaven. A white shirt paired with leather pants was seen a lot with street style looks. It's simple, easy and effortlessly chic and sexy. 

White shirt and a skirt

undefined

If you're unsure about what to wear with any skirt, just put a white shirt on. Problem solved for literally any skirt. 

White shirt with belts or corset tops

undefined

This is a such a cool modern way to style a white shirt, especially oversized ones. Big statement belts bring a lot of balance to the look. Layering tops and corsets on a white shirt is also really popular these days. It's something to try when you want to add something interesting to your look.

White shirt for Hijabis

undefined

A white shirt is a hijabis best friend. It allows you to wear a lot to things and to wear them comfortably, while looking super cool. You can layer it under a dress or a corset top or even under a scarf top. Check out below more ideas on how you can wear it. 


Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.


Instagram: @thestyleograph

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @venswifestyle
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @tamirajarrel
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @tamirajarrel
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @ascia
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @oliviaculpo

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @venswifestyle

Instagram: @venswifestyle
Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @tamirajarrel

Instagram: @tamirajarrel
Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @tamirajarrel

Instagram: @tamirajarrel
Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
Instagram: @greceghanem

Instagram: @oliviapalermo

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @oliviapalermo

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @ascia

Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @mademoisellememe

Instagram: @oliviapalermo

Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @oliviaculpo

Instagram: @oliviaculpo
Instagram: @pacinthe_badran

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @greceghanem

Instagram: @greceghanem
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @mademoisellememe

Instagram: @mademoisellememe
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Instagram: @pacinthe_badran

Instagram: @pacinthe_badran


Tags: White fashion  White shirt  Shirts  Style ideas  Style 101  Style tips  Fashion 101  Fashion tips  Fashion essentials  Street style  Street style fashion  How to  How to wear  Cute outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Hijab outfits  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Party outfits  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Oversized  Skirts  Leather fashion  Belts 




