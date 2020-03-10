40 Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Every woman must have at least one white shirt in her closet. Why? Because it's a classic wardrobe staple, and that's why I'll show you 40 ways to wear a white shirt. A white shirt can be worn day or night, with jeans, a pantsuit or even a full skirt; your options are truly endless.

Considered one of the most versatile wardrobe staples, a white shirt works for warm and cool seasons alike, because you can wear it with your favorite shorts, or even layer it under a sweater.

If you want to know how to wear a white shirt and style it then scroll down to the gallery to a have a look...

Here are some ideas for styling a button down shirt:

White shirt and leather pants





They're an outfit combo made in heaven. A white shirt paired with leather pants was seen a lot with street style looks. It's simple, easy and effortlessly chic and sexy.

White shirt and a skirt





If you're unsure about what to wear with any skirt, just put a white shirt on. Problem solved for literally any skirt.

White shirt with belts or corset tops





This is a such a cool modern way to style a white shirt, especially oversized ones. Big statement belts bring a lot of balance to the look. Layering tops and corsets on a white shirt is also really popular these days. It's something to try when you want to add something interesting to your look.

White shirt for Hijabis





A white shirt is a hijabis best friend. It allows you to wear a lot to things and to wear them comfortably, while looking super cool. You can layer it under a dress or a corset top or even under a scarf top. Check out below more ideas on how you can wear it.