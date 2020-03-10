40 Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

Every woman must have at least one white shirt in her closet. Why?
Because it's a classic wardrobe staple, and that's why I'll show you 40 ways to wear a white shirt. A white shirt can be worn day or
night, with jeans, a pantsuit or even a full skirt; your options are
truly endless.
Considered one of the most versatile wardrobe staples, a
white shirt works for warm and cool seasons alike, because you can wear
it with your favorite shorts, or even layer it under a sweater.
If you want to know how to wear a white shirt and style it then scroll down to the gallery to a have a look...
Here are some ideas for styling a button down shirt:
White shirt and leather pants
They're an outfit combo made in heaven. A white shirt paired with leather pants was seen a lot with street style looks. It's simple, easy and effortlessly chic and sexy.
White shirt and a skirt
If you're unsure about what to wear with any skirt, just put a white shirt on. Problem solved for literally any skirt.
White shirt with belts or corset tops
This is a such a cool modern way to style a white shirt, especially oversized ones. Big statement belts bring a lot of balance to the look. Layering tops and corsets on a white shirt is also really popular these days. It's something to try when you want to add something interesting to your look.
White shirt for Hijabis
A white shirt is a hijabis best friend. It allows you to wear a lot to things and to wear them comfortably, while looking super cool. You can layer it under a dress or a corset top or even under a scarf top. Check out below more ideas on how you can wear it.
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.