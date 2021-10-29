Over 20 spooky Halloween Costume Ideas

It's Halloween, which means you can dress up in either a scary or cute costume. Any costume would be ideal. But what if you don't know what to wear this year? Here are over 20 Halloween costumes ideas that would be spooky perfect.

1. Cher and Dionne from Clueless

Image Credits: Instagram @CLAIRERODGERS

If you and your bestie are looking for a costume to dress up as a duo, nothing beats Cher and Dionne from Clueless.



2. Sprinkle some sprinkles on your costume





Image Credits: Love Love Love Blog

Rainbow sprinkles would make a cute Halloween costume because "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!"



3. A spooky witch



















A last-minute costume. Simply put on your favorite LBD and a black pointy hat to give off the spooky vibes.



4. Comic book character

Image Credits: Instagram @HAN.GLAM

Halloween is all about showing off your artistic abilities. Just remember to Bam! Pow! Zap! while you're at it.



5. Use your hijab

There are a lot of really smart ways you can actually incorporate your veil or hijab into your Halloween look, like the Cruella de Vil, Rapunzel, and Princess Leia examples here. Play around with the colors and wrap to fit the idea you're going for.

6. Edna from The Incredcibles

Image Credits: RD

NO CAPES! And that's all I'm going to say because Edna is mood.



7. Shego from Kim Possible

Image Credits: Instagram @t4trash_

"Mmmmmm! That's good cocoa-moo!" Yes, she's a villain, but who doesn't love a sassy Shego?



9. Squid Game costume

Image Credits: AMELIASPLACE/ETSY.COM

This Korean thriller show debuted on Netflix just as people were beginning to plan their Halloween costumes, and the craze is real!



10. Pineapple Haloween costume

Image Credits: The Diary Of A Debutante

Another last-minute costume. Simply put on a yellow top and something green on your head, and you're a pineapple.



11. Get creative with the makeup

Makeup is your secret weapon, the power of makeup really is unlimited and you might see a lot of looks that seem really hard, but you'd be surprised by what you can do if you follow a tutorial step by step. Don't forget that you can also do something really simple and not complex at all like this glitter look in the middle.

12. Mary Poppins for Halloween

Image Credits: Musings By Madison

This costume is "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"



13. A fresh Citrus slice

Image Credits: Studio DIY

If you enjoy DIY projects, this costume is ideal for you. Even with the changing leaves and chilly weather, this costume will make you feel like you're still in the middle of summer.



14. Dancing emoji





Image Credits: Blonde To Bronze

Another costume for you and your bestie. For this fun costume, put on your dancing shoes and a black leotard.



15. Scarecrow for Halloween





Image Credits: Dream a little bigger

The scarecrow is supposed to be scary to birds, so why not dress up as one for Halloween? Simply put on your overalls and you're ready to go.



16. BoOoO Ghosts for Halloween





Image Credits: RD

Ghosts, a last-minute costume is perfectly appropriate for the spooky day. Grab a white blanket, cut two holes in it to see through, and you're ready to go trick or treating.



17. Cruella De Vil





Image Credits: Pinterest

The movie Cruella de Vil was a big hit this year, so why not dress up as her for Halloween?



18. Boba tea for Halloween





Image Credits: Womans Day

Boba tea is the latest craze. And if you're a big fan of it, why not dress up as one for Halloween?



19. Lilo & Stitch for Halloween





Image Credits: Pinterest

"Ohana means family" Lilo and Stitch were excellent examples of treating others as if they were family.



20. K-U-Z-C-O for Halloween





Image Credits: Hike Dip

Kuzco the emperor who was transformed into a llama, his entertaining character and costume are ideal for Halloween.



21. Powerpuff Girls





Image Credits: Style Bistro

Growing up, our favorite superheroes, and for Halloween, you and your besties can dress up as them.



22. Go for Muriel and her beloved husband from Courage the Cowardly Dog for a couple's costume





Image Credits: Buzzfeed

This show was so scary to me as a child that I believe it is ideal for Halloween.



23. A paper doll for Halloween





Image Credits: Pinterest

This costume can be cute or spooky depending on how you turn your DIY project.



24. Buttery Popcorn for Halloween





Image Credits: Deavita

Do you enjoy going to the movies? Simply dress up as popcorn because the two things go together. Don't forget to add some extra butter.



25. The Flinstones for Halloween

Image Credits: Pinterest

Another adorable couple Halloween costume because we all know how much Wilma and Fred loved each other.



26. A spiky Cactus for Halloween





Image Credits: Pinterest

Are you a big fan of gardening and plants? For Halloween this year, simply dress as a cactus.



27. Mr. and Mrs. Poatato





Image Credits: Pop Sugar

If this isn't adorable, I don't know what is! A cute couples costume for Halloween that you should definitely try with your partner.



28. Two in one costume





Image Credits: Pinterest

They always say, “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” And that's why this Halloween you'll be both a cloud and rainbow.



29. Guess who?





Image Credits: Pinterest

"Guess who?" was a game that used to drive me insane as a kid. This Halloween, you and your partner or group of friends can dress up as one of the characters in it, and good luck guessing who.



30. A sundae with a cherry on top





Image Credits: Studio DIY

You can dress up as a sundae for Halloween, and your flavor will be determined by the color of your top. Don't forget about the cherry!



31. Money Heist inspired Halloween costume





Image Credits: Best products

Last year, everyone dressed in red overalls and masks for Money Heist, and this year, everyone is still obsessed.



Rewritten and Published By Salma Ihab