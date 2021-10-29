October 29, 2021 01:00 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Over 20 spooky Halloween Costume Ideas
It's Halloween, which means you can dress up in either a scary or cute costume. Any costume would be ideal. But what if you don't know what to wear this year? Here are over 20 Halloween costumes ideas that would be spooky perfect.
20 Hairstyles to Complete Your Spooky Halloween Look
Which Enola Holmes Character Are You?
1. Cher and Dionne from Clueless
Image Credits: Instagram @CLAIRERODGERS
If you and your bestie are looking for a costume to dress up as a duo, nothing beats Cher and Dionne from Clueless.
2. Sprinkle some sprinkles on your costume
Image Credits: Love Love Love Blog
Rainbow sprinkles would make a cute Halloween costume because "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!"
3. A spooky witch
A last-minute costume. Simply put on your favorite LBD and a black pointy hat to give off the spooky vibes.
4. Comic book character
Image Credits: Instagram @HAN.GLAM
Halloween is all about showing off your artistic abilities. Just remember to Bam! Pow! Zap! while you're at it.
5. Use your hijab
There are a lot of really smart ways you can actually incorporate your veil or hijab into your Halloween look, like the Cruella de Vil, Rapunzel, and Princess Leia examples here. Play around with the colors and wrap to fit the idea you're going for.
9 Different Halloween Skull Makeup Tutorials for Every Taste and Skill
6. Edna from The Incredcibles
Image Credits: RD
NO CAPES! And that's all I'm going to say because Edna is mood.
7. Shego from Kim Possible
Image Credits: Instagram @t4trash_
"Mmmmmm! That's good cocoa-moo!" Yes, she's a villain, but who doesn't love a sassy Shego?
9. Squid Game costume
Image Credits: AMELIASPLACE/ETSY.COM
This Korean thriller show debuted on Netflix just as people were beginning to plan their Halloween costumes, and the craze is real!
10. Pineapple Haloween costume
Image Credits: The Diary Of A Debutante
Another last-minute costume. Simply put on a yellow top and something green on your head, and you're a pineapple.
11. Get creative with the makeup
Makeup is your secret weapon, the power of makeup really is unlimited and you might see a lot of looks that seem really hard, but you'd be surprised by what you can do if you follow a tutorial step by step. Don't forget that you can also do something really simple and not complex at all like this glitter look in the middle.
12. Mary Poppins for Halloween
Image Credits: Musings By Madison
This costume is "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"
13. A fresh Citrus slice
Image Credits: Studio DIY
If you enjoy DIY projects, this costume is ideal for you. Even with the changing leaves and chilly weather, this costume will make you feel like you're still in the middle of summer.
14. Dancing emoji
Image Credits: Blonde To Bronze
Another costume for you and your bestie. For this fun costume, put on your dancing shoes and a black leotard.
15. Scarecrow for Halloween
Image Credits: Dream a little bigger
The scarecrow is supposed to be scary to birds, so why not dress up as one for Halloween? Simply put on your overalls and you're ready to go.
16. BoOoO Ghosts for Halloween
Image Credits: RD
Ghosts, a last-minute costume is perfectly appropriate for the spooky day. Grab a white blanket, cut two holes in it to see through, and you're ready to go trick or treating.
17. Cruella De Vil
Image Credits: Pinterest
The movie Cruella de Vil was a big hit this year, so why not dress up as her for Halloween?
18. Boba tea for Halloween
Image Credits: Womans Day
Boba tea is the latest craze. And if you're a big fan of it, why not dress up as one for Halloween?
19. Lilo & Stitch for Halloween
Image Credits: Pinterest
"Ohana means family" Lilo and Stitch were excellent examples of treating others as if they were family.
20. K-U-Z-C-O for Halloween
Image Credits: Hike Dip
Kuzco the emperor who was transformed into a llama, his entertaining character and costume are ideal for Halloween.
21. Powerpuff Girls
Image Credits: Style Bistro
Growing up, our favorite superheroes, and for Halloween, you and your besties can dress up as them.
22. Go for Muriel and her beloved husband from Courage the Cowardly Dog for a couple's costume
Image Credits: Buzzfeed
This show was so scary to me as a child that I believe it is ideal for Halloween.
23. A paper doll for Halloween
Image Credits: Pinterest
This costume can be cute or spooky depending on how you turn your DIY project.
24. Buttery Popcorn for Halloween
Image Credits: Deavita
Do you enjoy going to the movies? Simply dress up as popcorn because the two things go together. Don't forget to add some extra butter.
25. The Flinstones for Halloween
Image Credits: Pinterest
Another adorable couple Halloween costume because we all know how much Wilma and Fred loved each other.
26. A spiky Cactus for Halloween
Image Credits: Pinterest
Are you a big fan of gardening and plants? For Halloween this year, simply dress as a cactus.
27. Mr. and Mrs. Poatato
Image Credits: Pop Sugar
If this isn't adorable, I don't know what is! A cute couples costume for Halloween that you should definitely try with your partner.
28. Two in one costume
Image Credits: Pinterest
They always say, “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” And that's why this Halloween you'll be both a cloud and rainbow.
29. Guess who?
Image Credits: Pinterest
"Guess who?" was a game that used to drive me insane as a kid. This Halloween, you and your partner or group of friends can dress up as one of the characters in it, and good luck guessing who.
30. A sundae with a cherry on top
Image Credits: Studio DIY
You can dress up as a sundae for Halloween, and your flavor will be determined by the color of your top. Don't forget about the cherry!
31. Money Heist inspired Halloween costume
Image Credits: Best products
Last year, everyone dressed in red overalls and masks for Money Heist, and this year, everyone is still obsessed.
Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!