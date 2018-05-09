Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style cannes 2018 female power suits

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Cannes 2018: How to Wear a Suit Like Celebrities at the French Riviera

Now that the Met Gala 2018 is over, we are finally ready for some good old, and beautiful Cannes Festival fashion attires. The French festival started on May 8th and will last until the 19th. Cannes Festival has been always known for its classy vibes, celebrities usually try their best to adopt the French fashion style, and to be honest, they nail it. 

Cate Blanchette has been named Cannes 2018 head of the jury, so, you'll be seeing a lot of her because I am already in love with everything she wore, until now! 

What has been very significant about the Cannes 2018 fashion is the suits many celebrities chose to wear, and since it's summer, and they're at the French Riviera, the suits were colorful, very feminine, and 'Très Chic'! 

As for Penélope Cruz, she wore the suit in a very sexy, yet chic way. She replaced the pants with a high-waisted, high slit, nautical skirt! If you're wondering who's behind this gorgeous look, we'll tell you, it's Ralph Lauren.    

 

So, here are some quick tips to wear suits this summer like celebrities at Cannes 2018!

1. Wear them in pastel colors.

2. High slit skirts are a great replacement for the pants.

3. You can mix and match them with sportswear or shoes! 

For more Cannes 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.


Cannes 2018

Penelope Cruz - Ralph Lauren

Penelope Cruz - Ralph Lauren
Cannes 2018

Kristen Stewart - Chanel

Kristen Stewart - Chanel
Cannes 2018

Cate Blanchette - Stella McCartney

Cate Blanchette - Stella McCartney
Cannes 2018

Romme Strijd - Roberto Cavalli

Romme Strijd - Roberto Cavalli
Cannes 2018

Cate Blanchette

Cate Blanchette
Cannes 2018

Ola Farahat

Ola Farahat
Cannes 2018

Lea Seydoux

Lea Seydoux

Tags: Red carpet  Red carpet 2018  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2018  Cannes fashion  Cannes film festival  Cannes 2018  Cate blanchett  Penelope cruz  Kristen stewart 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑