 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
2
Christmas 2018
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas cozy outfit ideas for christmas dinners and gatherings mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Cozy Outfit Ideas to Wear at Your Christmas Gatherings

Christmas gatherings and cozy outfits go hand in hand! Yes, you can totally dress up during the festive season, but sometimes you just want to chill and wear a cozy outfit at your family's Christmas gathering - right? But don't you worry, you can still do that in style, so here are 15 cozy outfit ideas to wear at your Christmas gatherings.

From oversized sweaters, and fluffy ponchos to cute knitwear, warm jackets, and more, we've gathered some cozy outfit ideas to help you look effortlessly chic! Still worried about keeping up with the festive spirit? You can do it the modern way, like choosing white or grey outfits, and you can go all out and wear reds and greens. Both ways will work!

Do you want to know what you can wear to your Christmas 2018 gatherings? Just scroll below, and you'll find 15 cozy outfit ideas to inspire you.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @sorayabakhtiar

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas
Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

Cozy Christmas Outfit Ideas

You might also like



Tags: Christmas  Holiday ideas  Holiday season  Winter  Winter fashion  Daily outfit ideas  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Street style  Street style fashion  Winter 2018  Christmas 2018  Fashion 2019  Winter fashion 2019  Festive season 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑