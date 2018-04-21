Eight Signs You Are Wearing the Wrong Bra Size

Did you know that 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size? Shocking right? Especially that right now you could be one of them. Don't worry though, I am going to tell you about the eight clear signs you are wearing the wrong bra size. Start reading the list...

1. Discomfort.

The first and most important sign that you are wearing the wrong bra size, is a feeling of discomfort. If you are not very comfortable in your bra then you are probably not wearing the right bra size.

2. Your straps keep falling.

The straps of your bra are crucial for holding up your bra. So, if the straps of your bra keep slipping, this is a clear sign you are wearing the wrong bra size.

3. The quadruple boob is showing.

This means when part of your breasts is peeking out of the cups, whether it is from the top, side or even bottom. This sign means that you're wearing the wrong bra size, because the cup doesn't fit well.

4. The last hook is the most ideal.

Do you feel most comfortable when you clasp your bra on the last hook? That is a sign you are actually wearing the wrong bra size. You should feel comfortable on the middle hook.

5. Your under-wire hurts.

No, the under-wire of a bra does not hurt everyone. Ask for some assistance the next time you shop for a bra, or try another size until you find a bra that does not hurt you at all.

6. Your bra strap leaves marks on your shoulder.

At the end of the day after you remove your bra, do you find marks on your shoulder? If yes, then your are definitely wearing the wrong bra size. This means the strap of your bra isn’t giving your breasts the correct support.

7. The band of your bra is not arched.

If the back of your bra is lifting upwards, then this is yet another sign you are wearing the wrong bra size. The band should fit perfectly across your back with no tilting upwards.

8. Space in the cups of the bra.

The cups of your bra should fit perfectly around your breast, offering support and keeping them in place. If your cups contains spaces, then you are wearing a bigger size.