Eight Tips to Prevent Your Strapless Bra from Falling

I'm sure all you ladies know what I'm talking about. That awkward moment when you feel the need to hide behind a friend to subtly lift your bra up from under your dress or top. Well, I'm going to share with you a few tips on how to stop a strapless bra from ever falling and slipping. Think of it as bra hacks every woman should know!



Wear Your Favorite White Top Confidently with These Underwear Tips!



1. Invest in a high quality strapless bra

Victoria's Secret

Yes, the fabric and quality of the bra is one of the major reasons why your bra may be falling. Do some research before purchasing a strapless bra to find a good kind. You will find a lot of reviews online on what the best bras are and which are more supportive.

How to Get Used to Wearing Thongs with No Pain or Discomfort?



2. The bra must fit your properly

The first question you need to ask yourself, are you wearing the right bra size? Ask someone to assist you and figure out your correct bra size before purchasing a strapless bra.

3. Make sure the bra has rubber bands

You’re probably thinking the rubber bands don’t make much of a difference, right? But, you have a higher chance of the rubber sticking to your skin, which holds the bra in place, than if you go for a normal strapless bra with cotton lining.

Hear This Phrase No More: 'Uhm, These Pants Give You a Camel Toe'



4. Go for strapless long-line bras or corset





Asos

This is when the bra covers your full torso, or to your rib cage. Once the corset or bra wraps around your waist or rib cage, it is less likely for it to slip.

The Best Bras for Evening Wear... Strapless, Deep V Cuts and Backless



5. Sew the bra to your dress

This is probably the oldest trick in the book, but it works like a charm. Sew the front part of your bra (the boundaries of the pad) to your dress. Just make sure the back of your dress covers the back of the bra. Throw your hands in the air and dance without a single worry!

If you didn’t have time to sew in your bra, use double sided tape. Stick the tape to your skin, and attach the bra to it to hold the bra in place. Don’t worry adhesive tape will not irritate your skin.

A Guide for the Perfect Invisible Underwear to Wear with White Pants.



7. Use clothing as support





Image Credits: Via The Celebrity Dresses

When wearing a strapless bra, try to make sure you wear a tight dress or shirt. This will act as additional support to prevent your bra from falling.

7 Tips to Help You Pick the Best Underwear for After a C-Section.



8. Secure the bra with the convertible strap





Debenhams

Most strapless bras, come with removable straps, right? Well, you can use that strap to prevent your bra from falling. Wrap the strap around your bra, from under the cups, and connect them.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @fleurofengland