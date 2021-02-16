10 Ways to Wear a Crop Tops in Winter

Don't store away your crop tops or rule out cropped sweaters because we've got here ideas on how to wear crop tops in winter! These winter crop top outfits will have you running to your closet excited to style them in an interesting and different ways. Best thing about crop tops is that they can be worn with almost anything really, as long as you layer it well in the winter. Check out these crop top style tips.

Don't forget to scroll down to see crop top winter outfit ideas...

Sweater crop top

Buy a sweater crop top. They're really. popular now and if you're worried about the cold, just wear them with high waited jeans and layer up underneath or over it.

Wear a shirt underneath

Speaking of layering, this is a classic and easy way to rock a copped top or sweater in winter. Just pick a nice white shirt.

Super cropped turtleneck

Instagram's latest trend are these super cropped turtleneck sweaters. You can wear any regular fitted sweater under it or a thermal one to warm up.

Layer up

Nothing like layers to make a chic winter outfit. This is such a great example of how you can style crop top for a cool night out.

Knitwear set

You know these really popular bra and cardigan knitwear sets. Well how about this crop top/bralette version. A sexy loungewear look for an at home dinner.

Crop top over a sweater

We LOVE this. Alexandra seems to be the queen of styling crop tops in winter. Would you try this for a date night or girls night?

Tracksuit

Everyone's rocking tracksuits now. So how about a cropped sweater instead?

Cropped sweater vest

Sweater vests are a huge trend this year and yes they are cropped versions of them and they're easy to style. Just a shirt underneath and you favorite high waisted jeans. Flared jeans would cool too.

Crop tops with high waisted pants

The best way to cover up skin to avoid the cold this winter is go for cool high waisted pants or even jeans.

Crop tops with a skirt

Wear a cropped pullover this winter the Jessica Alba way, with a high-waisted pleated skirt, it screams out elegance.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @alexandraguerain