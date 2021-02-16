2
Fashion

| by Nada Allam

10 Ways to Wear a Crop Tops in Winter

Don't store away your crop tops or rule out cropped sweaters because we've got here ideas on how to wear crop tops in winter! These winter crop top outfits will have you running to your closet excited to style them in an interesting and different ways. Best thing about crop tops is that they can be worn with almost anything really, as long as you layer it well in the winter. Check out these crop top style tips

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Chic Figure Hugging Outfits

Don't forget to scroll down to see crop top winter outfit ideas...

Sweater crop top

winter crop top outfits

Buy a sweater crop top. They're really. popular now and if you're worried about the cold, just wear them with high waited jeans and layer up underneath or over it.

Wear a shirt underneath

winter crop top outfits

Speaking of layering, this is a classic and easy way to rock a copped top or sweater in winter. Just pick a nice white shirt. 

How to Wear Belts During Pregnancy: 8 Style Ideas and Tips

Super cropped turtleneck

winter crop top outfits

Instagram's latest trend are these super cropped turtleneck sweaters. You can wear any regular fitted sweater under it or a thermal one to warm up.

Layer up

winter crop top outfits

Nothing like layers to make a chic winter outfit. This is such a great example of how you can style crop top for a cool night out. 

14 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Have

Knitwear set

winter crop top outfits

You know these really popular bra and cardigan knitwear sets. Well how about this crop top/bralette version. A sexy loungewear look for an at home dinner.

Crop top over a sweater

winter crop top outfits

We LOVE this. Alexandra seems to be the queen of styling crop tops in winter. Would you try this for a date night or girls night?

Tracksuit

winter crop top outfits

Everyone's rocking tracksuits now. So how about a cropped sweater instead?

30 Looks for the Woman Who Loves to Wear All Black Outfits

Cropped sweater vest

winter crop top outfits

Sweater vests are a huge trend this year and yes they are cropped versions of them and they're easy to style. Just a shirt underneath and you favorite high waisted jeans. Flared jeans would cool too. 

15 Outfits to Help You Wear Jeans Every Day Without Getting Bored!

Crop tops with high waisted pants

winter crop top outfits

The best way to cover up skin to avoid the cold this winter is go for cool high waisted pants or even jeans. 

Crop tops with a skirt

winter crop top outfits

Wear a cropped pullover this winter the Jessica Alba way, with a high-waisted pleated skirt, it screams out elegance.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @alexandraguerain


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


