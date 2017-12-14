Here Are 8 Easy Ways to Dress Up Your Jeans for the Holiday Season

Dressing up for the holiday season can cause some anxiety to some women! I know that not everyone feels comfortable in party dresses, and that's why I thought of sharing with you a holiday style guide, that's just focused on wearing your favorite pair of jeans. Scroll down, and check out these ways to dress up your jeans for the holiday season.

1. What would instantly give you a dressed up look? Over-the-knee boots, even if you wear them with a simple sweater.







2. We told you that faux fur is highly trending this season! So, wear your jeans with a faux fur jacket and a red top to be festive yet stylish.





3. Need to stay warm? An over-sized cardigan will do the trick, and you can team it with a camisole top to add that dressed up touch to your look.





4. Of course, a sparkly or a shiny top will be a super easy way to dress up your jeans!





5. And here's another styling trick to dress up your jeans with the help of boots... This time, try embroidered or embellished ankle boots!





6. Ruffles have been everywhere for the past couple of years, and women still love them because they surely add a playful touch to their whole look. Case in point, dress up your jeans with a ruffled sweater!





7. Remember the dress over pants trend? Well, you can still try it this winter to literally dress up your jeans!





8. Nothing says dressing up for the holiday season more than sparkles! When you're in doubt, a sparkly sweater will totally do the trick.



