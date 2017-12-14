Fashion Header image article main how to dress up your jeans for the holiday season

| by Zeina Tawfik

Here Are 8 Easy Ways to Dress Up Your Jeans for the Holiday Season

Dressing up for the holiday season can cause some anxiety to some women! I know that not everyone feels comfortable in party dresses, and that's why I thought of sharing with you a holiday style guide, that's just focused on wearing your favorite pair of jeans. Scroll down, and check out these ways to dress up your jeans for the holiday season.

1. What would instantly give you a dressed up look? Over-the-knee boots, even if you wear them with a simple sweater.

Over the knee boots - How to dress up your jeans

2. We told you that faux fur is highly trending this season! So, wear your jeans with a faux fur jacket and a red top to be festive yet stylish.

How to dress up your jeans

3. Need to stay warm? An over-sized cardigan will do the trick, and you can team it with a camisole top to add that dressed up touch to your look.

how to wear jeans - over sized cardigan

4. Of course, a sparkly or a shiny top will be a super easy way to dress up your jeans!

How to dress up your jeans

5. And here's another styling trick to dress up your jeans with the help of boots... This time, try embroidered or embellished ankle boots!

How to dress up your jeans with ankle boots

6. Ruffles have been everywhere for the past couple of years, and women still love them because they surely add a playful touch to their whole look. Case in point, dress up your jeans with a ruffled sweater!

How to dress up your jeans

7. Remember the dress over pants trend? Well, you can still try it this winter to literally dress up your jeans!

How to dress up your jeans

8. Nothing says dressing up for the holiday season more than sparkles! When you're in doubt, a sparkly sweater will totally do the trick.

How to dress up your jeans

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans
How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

How to Dress Up Your Jeans

Tags: Holiday ideas  Holiday season  Christmas  Christmas 2017  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Cute outfit ideas  Street style  Street style fashion 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑