Have you ever stumbled upon photos of fashion bloggers and wondered how to drape your jacket over your shoulders like them? If you think of it, a coat or jacket laying on your shoulder might not really stay in place for a long time. However, it can add a layer of warmth, and make your outfit look richer. It's also easy to take off, and easy to put on when the wind starts blowing. So, how to drape your jacket over your shoulders? Here are some tips just for you...

1. When you layer your jacket over your shoulders, make sure to keep your outfit interesting and unique. Don't be afraid to mix patterns or clash colors together.

2. Since your shoulders are practically occupied, make sure to switch your handbag or shoulder bag with a clutch or a cross-body bag, while draping your jacket over your shoulders.

3. Since it can get a bit hard to drape your jacket over your shoulders, make sure the fabrics of both your jacket and top aren't the same. For example, if you decide to drape a jacket over a silk blouse, you need to make sure the inner lining of your jacket is made of fur or wool, otherwise your jacket can easily slip. Over-sized jackets tend to stay over your shoulders for a longer time though.

4. The best thing about this trend, is that you can actually reuse your old favorite jacket and wear it again. However, the length is extremely important. In case you want to layer your clothes with a short jacket, it's preferable that you wear a high waist skirt or pants underneath, in order to enhance your waistline and torso. If you want to go for the slung-coat look, your best bet is to wear a coat that's not too long in order for your outfit to look pulled together and not messy.

P.S. I'm not trying to tell you that this will be the most comfortable outfit you pull off, as you might want to hold your jacket from falling while waving to a friend or picking up the phone. Try and drape your jacket over your shoulders this week and channel you inner fashionista...

Photo Credits: Instagram @satisfashionbysn