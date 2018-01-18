How to Style Up Your Faux Fur in the Winter

Let’s face it, it is FREEZING outside, and being stuck at home is not the best solution. We need to brave this cold weather, dress well enough to stay warm and head out. Which is why I am sharing with you a guide to style up your faux fur in the winter, and not look like a polar bear. Faux fur is one of these clothing items that, hopefully, can keep you warm in the cold weather. You can style up your faux fur coat, or even faux fur vest in the most fashionable ways, you just need to remember the key rule when it comes to wearing fur, less is more. Meaning, if you want to style up your faux fur in the winter, you need to make sure the rest of your outfit is super simple! Now read the following tips, and find out how to wear faux fur in the winter.



- Style up your faux fur vest with an all black outfit.

- Don’t be afraid to pair your faux fur vest with black leather pants, it will look super edgy.

- You can style up your faux fur coat, or even go for a wrap with a simple dress, this is useful if you are heading to a winter wedding.

- Fur can also be worn with a casual outfit, such as jeans and a pair of funky sneakers.

- A great way to style up your faux fur coat, is to pair it with a LBD, and booties.

- Layering is very doable with faux fur vests. Try layering a shirt with a V-neck sweater and top off your look with a faux fur vest.

- Stay away from high collar pullovers when wearing a faux fur jacket or vest, as they give off a more shabby look.

- With faux fur vests or coats, make sure to go for colors such as beige, black or even maroon. They go with everything.

- Style up your faux fur vest with a smart causal look, such as a great pair of jeans and timeless pumps, you just can’t go wrong.

Take out your faux fur piece and wear it the next time you are heading out. Here are a few outfit ideas to give you a little inspiration.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @vincenzo_grillo