To always look fabulous and receive compliments on your outfit, you must understand your body and know what works for it and what does not. Do you ever see an outfit on a friend or someone on Instagram and think, "I want to try that!" I believe this has happened to the majority of us. When you give it a shot, you'll realize it's not as good as you expected. The question is, do you know why? Here are all of the answers to the question, "Why does this outfit look good on your friend but not on you?"

7 Fashion Rules All Fashion Savvy Women Should Know

The First Step Is To Understand Your Body

The first thing you should understand is that there are five types of body shapes, and for each body shape, there are things that suit and complement it very well, and other things that you should avoid for the sake of fashion. Let's get to know each body shape a little better…

Image Credits: Vanilla Mist

The apple body shape is known for not having a defined waist; another name for the apple body shape is the round body shape.

The pear body shape, also known as the triangle body shape, is defined by the lower half of your body being slightly larger than the upper half, just like a pear. You have a well-defined waist that you always want to flaunt!

The inverted triangle body shape is known for having shoulders that are wider than your hips, which is where the name comes from.

If your measurements are all the same, you have a rectangle body shape. This means that your upper, waist, and lower half are all the same size.

An hourglass is characterized by an equal balance of the upper and lower halves, as well as a well-defined waist. Styling it is simple because anything looks good on an hourglass body shape.

Check out this article to learn more about body shapes: How to Know What Your Body Shape Is

Take Your Measurements So You Can Determine Your Body Shape

Now that you know what each body shape is, and if you're still not sure what your body shape is, you can take measurements. Here's how to measure your body shape:

1. Beginning with your shoulder, wrap the measuring tape loosely around the tops of your shoulders, right above your shoulder blades. This can be difficult, and you may need the help of another person.

2. The measuring tape will then be used to measure the fullest part of your bust. Not too tight or too loose, just the right amount of wrap around your bust. You can measure over your bra if you wear it frequently, but make sure you're wearing the correct size bra.

3. Moving on to your waist, pinpoint the narrowest part of your waist just above your belly button.

4. Your hips are the final measurement. Take your measuring tape and wrap it below your hip bones, in the hip and butt area. When measuring your hips, it is best if you are wearing something tight, such as leggings or underwear.

Now That You Have a Better Understanding of Your Body Shape, You Can Proceed to the Next Step in Outfit Selection: “Understanding Your Skin Tone”

Undertones are classified into three types: warm, cool, and neutral.

Warm Skin Tone

Image Credits: Pinterest

Colors that complement your warm skin tone include red, peach, coral, orange, amber, gold, and yellow.

You should also look great in warmer versions of cool colors like olive, moss, orchid, and violet-red.

Neutrals like taupe, cappuccino, cream, and mushroom gray are your best friends.

Cold colors, such as icy blues, and jewel tones, such as sapphire or amethyst, should be avoided because they will not complement your skin and will make it appear washed out.

10 Beauty Brands That Embrace All Types Of Women

Cool Skin Tone

Image Credits: Pinterest

Colors that complement your skin tone include bright blues, emeralds, and deep purples, as well as frosty shades of lavender, ice blue, or pink.

Other colors that look great on you are ruby, bright rosy red, and super-pale yellow.

Cool gray, bright white, and navy are excellent neutral colors.

Orange, tomato red, and strong yellows should be avoided because they may clash with your skin.

Based on Your Skin Tone, Here’s the Nude Lipstick You Should Buy

Neutral Skin Tone

Image Credits: Pinterest

If your skin tone is neutral, you can wear any color you want. It is better to use softened or muted versions of a color than brighter ones.

Dusty pink, jade green, corn silk yellow, bright red (exceptional), and lagoon blue are all colors to consider.

Neutral colors include off-whites, coffee, mid-range grays, and black.

Colors that are oversaturated, such as electric blue and magenta, should be avoided because they do not look good on you.

The Colors That Pop For Each Skin Tone

Important Styling Tips You Should Be Aware Of

1. Your wardrobe isn't complete unless you have the wardrobe essentials. Take, for example, a white shirt.

2. Maintain a nice balance in your outfit, by wearing something baggy on top and something tight on the bottom, and vice versa.

3. Always follow the three-color rule, making sure that your outfit contains no more than three colors, even if they are in different shades.

4. Your accessories can completely transform your outfit in a split second, so always choose the right ones.

5. Dress according to your personal style rather than what is trendy.

6. If you're stuck on what to wear, look for inspiration.

The Final Tip I’ll Give You Is Something You Should Keep In Mind

Understanding your style and what fits your lifestyle and personality is critical because it will help you greatly in styling and understanding your body. Look for fashion bloggers whose style matches your personality and begin taking notes from them. However, choosing something that does not match your comfort or personality will result in a wardrobe full of clothes and you having nothing to wear. As a result, it is best to analyze your way of life. Are you a stay-at-home mom? Or do you work for a corporation? Do you enjoy wearing a variety of colors? Or do you prefer a more understated look? You must be able to answer all of these questions in order to gain a better understanding of your style.

Main Image Credits: Elle