Fashion

by Zeina Tawfik

15 Outfits to Help You Wear Jeans Every Day Without Getting Bored!

When I tell you that you can wear your jeans with just about anything, I'm not really exaggerating, because you actually can! However, when you wear your jeans every day, you can get bored, so I gathered up 14 jeans outfit ideas to help you style your favorite jeans in different ways and get ideas on what to wear with jeans. Just scroll down to see how to wear jeans for day and night.

What to wear with jeans:

1. Crop top with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

An easy look that is especially stunning with boyfriend jeans. Very easy to style and wear quickly before heading out the door.  

2. Denim on denim

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Getty Images Via Harper's Bazaar

Thank god this came back on trend because it looks great and can be styled in so many different way. 

3. Denim on different colored denim

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Repeller Via Pinterest

You can also wear denim with different colored denim jeans to play around with tones and give the look some balance.

4. Cropped blazer on jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Christie Ferrari

For dressing up, you can wear a chic cropped blazer with your favorite high waisted jeans and strappy heels.

5. Oversized blazer on jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Via Who What Wear

Oversized blazers also look great with jeans, worn over a shirt and with sneakers, heels or boots. 

6. Leather jackets on jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Fashion Jackson 

A leather jacket is a staple. It goes with almost anything, so does jeans. Put them together and you have a winner. This works great with blue denim as well. 

7. Basic t-shirt and jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear

This needs no explanation. This classic pairing will never go out of style. Any t-shirt with your jeans and style it up or down depending on your occasion.

8. Cardigan with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Why not try a cardigan? They're not only for the office, they look even better with jeans and kitten heels. 

9. Kimono style jacket with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Style Du Monde

If you have a statement piece like this and you're struggling to style it, jeans are the answer. 

10. Coats with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Elle Via Pinterest

Think of any coat you could possibly think of...it would look great with jeans!

11. All black outfit

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Instagram @double3xposure

For all my all black lovers out there. Get out your black denim jeans and complete the look with other black favs you have. Simple and chic. 

12. Turtlenecks and sweaters with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Getty Images Via Harper's Bazaar

Turtlenecks and sweaters are a classic pairing with denim. You'll find this hard to resist all winter. 

13. Corset with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Pinterest Via Elle 

If you're looking for something a bit sexier for a night out, you're finally going to have something easily worn with that corset you bought. 

14. Hoodie with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Getty Images Via Sassy.Daily

Comfy, easy and looks great. You can't go wrong with this on a lazy day. 

15. Shirts with jeans

what to wear with jeans

Image Credits: Pinterest Via Vogue France

A chic fav among many. You really can't go wrong with this. It will almost be hard to wear anything else. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.




