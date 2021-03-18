2
Fashion

| by Zeina Tawfik

19 Outfit Ideas to Help You Wear Sequins During the Day and Night

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

I'm all for breaking fashion rules, so for all the people who claim that sequins can't be worn during the day, you'll definitely change your mind after seeing these ideas to wear sequins for day and night. For all the ladies who are only used to wear sequins during the night, I know you might be wondering how to wear sequins during the day and that it's not for the fainthearted, but pulling off the look is actually very doable. Yes, you can go out during the day and night wearing glitzy sparkles.

Scroll down to see more sequin outfit ideas!

How to wear sequins during the day

sequin outfit ideas

To make sequins more casual and wearable for the daytime, try wearing sneakers, shirts with a skirt, and jeans with a top. Make the look more effortless and easygoing by picking sequin pieces that are not too structured, or not too loud, if you want a more subtle look.

How to wear sequins in the evening

sequin outfit ideas

As for dressing up in the evening, you have 2 options, either go big with full statement sequin pieces or dress them down a bit with sweaters, jackets and boots in winter. With a dress you can dress things up with heels and go for beautiful colors to compliment the sequin shine. 

Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista

Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Tag-walk.com

Tag-walk.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Pinterest Via Fashionista.com

Pinterest Via Fashionista.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Getty/Christian Vierig Via PopSugar

Getty/Christian Vierig Via PopSugar
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Telva.com Via Pinterest

Telva.com Via Pinterest
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Vens Wife Style Via Pinterest

Vens Wife Style Via Pinterest
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Fashiioncarpet.com

Fashiioncarpet.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Pinterest Via Iamandco.com

Pinterest Via Iamandco.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Fashionmagazine.com

Fashionmagazine.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Lacooletchic.tumblr.com

Lacooletchic.tumblr.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Popsugar.com

Popsugar.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Femalemag.com.sg

Femalemag.com.sg
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Miamiere.blogspot.com

Miamiere.blogspot.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

THE STYLE STALKER Via Who What Wear

THE STYLE STALKER Via Who What Wear
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Tyler Joe Via Elle.com

Tyler Joe Via Elle.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

The-frugality.com

The-frugality.com
Ideas to Wear Sequins for Day and Night

Sydnestyle.com Via Pinterest

Sydnestyle.com Via Pinterest


