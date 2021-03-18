19 Outfit Ideas to Help You Wear Sequins During the Day and Night

I'm all for breaking fashion rules, so for all the people who claim that sequins can't be worn during the day, you'll definitely change your mind after seeing these ideas to wear sequins for day and night. For all the ladies who are only used to wear sequins during the night, I know you might be wondering how to wear sequins during the day and that it's not for the fainthearted, but pulling off the look is actually very doable. Yes, you can go out during the day and night wearing glitzy sparkles.

Scroll down to see more sequin outfit ideas!

How to wear sequins during the day

To make sequins more casual and wearable for the daytime, try wearing sneakers, shirts with a skirt, and jeans with a top. Make the look more effortless and easygoing by picking sequin pieces that are not too structured, or not too loud, if you want a more subtle look.

How to wear sequins in the evening

As for dressing up in the evening, you have 2 options, either go big with full statement sequin pieces or dress them down a bit with sweaters, jackets and boots in winter. With a dress you can dress things up with heels and go for beautiful colors to compliment the sequin shine.

