6 Sneakers Brands to Try This Summer

Sneakers have recently become more popular in the fashion scene, even in more formal attire, partly because people want to prioritize comfort. When it comes to styling, they are extremely versatile. They look great with jeans and a t-shirt or even a silk dress. Nowadays, people even wear sneakers to weddings so they can easily move and dance.

We all enjoy wearing our brightly colored sliders in the summer. But have you ever tried to wear your sneakers in the summer? They completely change the theme of your outfit and give you a very fashionable look.

6 sneakers brand to try for the summer









Image Credits: Uptown With Nelly Brown Instagram @sincerelyjules, Getty images

The Golden Goose Brand, founded in 2000 by husband and wife duo Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo, has become one of the favorite sneaker brands. Sneakers that appear worn out but are actually brand new. Everyone loves it; even Amina Khalil wore them this year in her Ramadan series.



Multi-colored sneakers









Image Credits: Nylon, Okchicas, The Cool Hour

A multicolored sneaker is one of those sneakers that can be difficult to style. If you're wearing a one-coloroutfit, wear multi-colored sneakers to add a pop of color. Alternatively, if you enjoy wearing a variety of colors at the same time, these sneakers will be your best friend.



Image credits: Pinterest, Mujerde10, Who What Wear

Let's go back to the basics: we've all owned a comfortable pair of Converse at some point in our lives, and we still do. They are very easy to style, and the fact that you have so many color options makes them so appealing, they just go with absolutely everything.



Metallic sneakers









Image credits: Hello Fashion Blog, The Golden Bun

Metallic sneakers are a great way to embrace the futuristic fashion trend. Metallic sneakers are shiny, and if you're wearing all black and want to add a bit of shine to your look, go for them. They can also be worn during the day and at night.



Image credits: Amazon, Pinterest, Instyle,

You've probably noticed that New Balance sneakers are having a fashion moment. It's safe to say that New Balance looks are here to stay in 2021, so stock up on a few pairs. The shoe brand isn't just for going to the gym; they have a wide range of styles that go well with both casual and formal attire.



Chunky sneakers









Image Credits: The Ever-pretty Blog

Chunky sneakers have been one of the most talked-about sneaker trends in recent years, and they're still popular this season. I believe that many of you have already added one or two to your shoe collection.



Image credits: Pinterest, BlogLovin', Julia Marie B

This is a personal favorite of mine, and I love their old-school slip-on vans, which I wear all the time. I never take these shoes off, from weddings to the beach. They are very comfortable and simple in appearance, and they go with everything. Surprisingly, they go well with formal attire.

Image credits: Mango, Mango, Mango

Mango has a wide selection of sneakers that are stylishly comfortable and can be worn on hot summer days when going for a walk or running errands.



High-End sneakers









Image Credits: Where To Get, Glamour, Dicas De Mulher

High-end sneakers are a little pricey, but they are designer shoes, and I believe that we should all have one in our shoe collection. Besides that, they have very cool designs that will make your outfit look very chic and stylish.



The first pair of sneakers are by Alexander McQueen; they have a simple design that goes with everything and is very stylish. Second, Christian Dior sneakers are a personal favorite of mine; they are edgy and give off a casual vibe, but you can still wear them to a wedding. The third brand, Balenciaga is known for its chunky sneakers. In my opinion, they are statement shoes.



Image credits: Like To Know, Instagram @tokafouda, Pinterest

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of white shoes is Adidas white sneakers. They appear fashionable and are not too bulky for those who dislike bulky shoes, and they match everything. If you are attending a wedding, you can wear your white Adidas shoes and look very chic and comfortable for the rest of the night.



Main Image Credits: Glamour, Goop, Fashionista