| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

The Cutest Outfit Ideas to Wear Mini Skirts This Winter!

There's no doubt that mini skirts are a cute way to dress-up during wintertime, and because girls and women are constantly looking for different ways to style their favorite pieces, I thought of showing you cute outfit ideas to help you wear mini skirts elegantly in winter. The photos I found are all of the best-dressed fashion bloggers on Instagram, so, keep on reading and start taking notes!

1. Suspender mini skirts are a must this winter, they'll make you look so cute. 

Instagram: @collagevintage

2. Another cute way to wear mini skirts this winter is with an oversized blazer and belt, to define your waist.

  

Instagram: @carodaur

3. This is a look that most girls really like, it's so basic yet so chic. All you need is a leather jacket, a flared mini skirt and a pair of killer over-the-knee boots. 

 

Instagram: @majamalnar 

3. Tuck an oversized sweater in your mini skirt. This look is so cool.

   

Instagram: @lissyroddyy

4. Ok, so this look is so cool, but let's just focus on the tights, you can always make your mini skirt outfit interesting by including tights with a pop of color.

 

Instagram: @marinaingvarsson

