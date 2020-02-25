What to Wear with Black Jeans? 30 Looks to Inspire You!

What to wear with black jeans? It's a style question that many of our readers would like to have answered! Well, you can really create multiple black jeans outfits; the options are endless. So, to help you know what to wear with black jeans, I've gathered 30 street style black jeans outfit ideas to inspire you.

Black jeans look great with black sweaters and jackets, for an all-black outfit. Also, black jeans are a brilliant idea if you want to wear colorful coats or faux fur jackets, to tone down the look a bit.

Find in the gallery below 30 black jeans outfit ideas to help you style them, so scroll through and save your favorites.

For now let's talk about what to wear with black jeans:

1. All black outfit

Like I said, an all black outfit looks great, especially with black jeans. It's also an easy option that you don't have to think too much about and you'll know for sure it will look good.

2. A pop of color

You can always go for contrast and add a pop of color with your jumper or even bag. A lot of the street style outfits we saw included a bright red bag!

3. T-shirt & heels

A classic chic but effortless look to go for is wearing a simple t-shirt or even graphic t-shirt and strappy heels. This is a great casual chic or night out look.

4. Browns and Camel

Brown tones and camels look great with black. They're a classic chic color pairing that can't go wrong.

The first thing that comes to mind when it comes to black jeans is a black leather jacket. It's fierce and effortlessly sexy. Especially if you pair them with a lace top underneath.