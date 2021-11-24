Your Guide to Pick the Best Headscarf for Your Hijab Outfit

It has always been a struggle choosing the right headscarf for my hijab outfit, that’s because I love to wear very colorful outfits, and I’ve never been into traditional hijab outfits that depend on dark colors. As I was talking to my friend the other day, she told me she has the same problem with her headscarves and hijab outfits. So I decided to break down the problem and solve it...

So here are the best tips and tricks to learn how to match your hijab with your outfit:





1. Neutral colored hijab headscarves





Image Credits: Instagram @haneenalsaify, @dalalid

White, black, and beige hijab scarfs go with endless outfit ideas in your wardrobe, whether your outfit is colorful, has stripes, or is all about color blocking, those three colors can never go wrong!



2. Pick a lighter shade of your hijab outfit colors









Image Credits: Instagram @omayazein, @withloveleena

If you don’t like matching several colors together, you can always pick a lighter or darker shade headscarf of your hijab outfit colors. You can also choose to wear a hijab color that's the same as your skirt or pants. For example, if you’re wearing white pants and a colorful top, wear a white headscarf.



3. Printed hijab headscarves









Image Credits: Instagram @shazaira @sarasabry

Nothing beats a lovely printed headscarf to complete your hijab ensemble! Wear it with another print if you dare, and plain colored outfits if you want to be safe. If you enjoy wearing outfits with prints, you can never go wrong with a hijab in a color from one of the print's shades. You can also wear neutral-colored headscarves such as white, black, and beige.

4. For a dramatic look, use only dark colors.









If you are not a fan of wearing a lot of colors, you can opt for a monochromatic outfit, such as all black, which will give you a dramatic look.

5. Use color palette coordination to mix and match your colorful hijab outfit









If you like to mix and match different colors together you can use any color palette to see which colors complement each other in the best way, like fuchsia and green, blue and pink, yellow and rose, and even grey with purple

Scroll down for more hijab color outfit ideas.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @yasminatalaat_