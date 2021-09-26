Hiding your baby bump is so 2007, and wearing maternity clothes that are all oversized and unfashionable just to hide the adorable baby bump is a thing of the past. It's 2021, and it's all about embracing your beautiful baby bump. Thanks to celebrities and fashion bloggers, and embracing the curves that come with the bump because you owe your body more appreciation for what it's capable of. In this article, you will find Fall/Winter 2022 trends that are perfect for maternity wear.

4 Different Ways You Can Wear Leather Pants While Pregnant



1. It's all about the right layering





Image Credits: Hello Fashion, Style Caster

Skirts are the ultimate in comfort and are ideal for maternity. A satin or floral skirt will make your baby bump look extra stylish. Pair your midi skirt with a coat for this fall/winter 2022 look because layering will always give you a chic look. This look is ideal because, as we all know, when you're pregnant, your body temperature varies wildly, so if you're feeling warm, take off the coat, and if you're feeling cold, put it on. This look is very versatile and can be styled for a morning or evening look, but the most important aspect of this look is that it is comfortable chic.

2. Nothing says adorable baby bump like a tight dress









Image Credits: Chic Pursuit, Harper and Harley

2022 is all about embracing your baby bump, and nothing will show it more than a tight dress. You won't have to worry about anything elastic near your bump, and it's comfortable. To add a bit of chicness to your outfit, pair it with a trench coat for a light morning look. For an evening look, pair it with a heavy coat to keep you warm on a breezy night.

3. Wear your sweater with a skirt to keep up with the trend









Image Credits: Net A Porter, latelier Dal

The ultimate 2021 fall/winter trend is a sweater and skirt paired with ankle boots or long boots; this look is very chic and will be the perfect look to show off your adorable baby bump in. To achieve an edgy look, pair a satin skirt with knee-high boots. Alternatively, if you want to show off your legs a little more, go for a skirt with a slit. If you have an event and don't know what to wear, this look is very chic.

Here's how to wear denim jackets with your maternity outfits.

4. A monochromatic look









Image Credits: Momooze, Okchicas

Wearing an outfit that is all the same colour has two positive aspects. The first is that if you are having one of these days and can think of colours that go together. Wear a monochromatic outfit to make your life easier. The second is that if you are self-conscious about your baby bump or how it has changed, which is perfectly fine, a monochromatic look will make you appear slimmer. The choice is yours, but in either case, you will look stylish.

5. Your number one best friend is comfort









Image Credits: Who What Wear,

Sweatpants will always be your number one comfort whether you are pregnant, postpartum, or at any stage of your life, and because you are carrying a plus one for the next 9 months, sweatpants are just the perfect answer for you, its soft material and the extra room you have makes it the ultimate comfort. But who says you can't be both comfortable and fashionable? Wear the matching sweatpants and hoodie with a coat to complete the chic look. or colour coordinates your look, such as keeping everything in the same colour scheme. Trench coats are very fashionable in 2022, and this is a comfortable chic way to style one.

7 tips on how to wear skirts during pregnancy

6. Wear an oversized vest to show off the baby bump









Image Credits: Who What Wear

Vests are a big trend for fall/winter 2021, but how do you wear them with a baby bump? This is the only time you should wear oversized clothing. Get yourself an oversized white shirt or the white shirts that are dresses and pair it with an oversized vest, and to finish the look, pair it with those long trendy boots, and there you have it on-trend in your baby bump body.

7. Layer up









Image credits: Who What Wear

This look is perfect for when you have a fancy event to attend. Layer a pullover under the dress for a fancy chic look. Because of the flowy dress, this look may be suitable for women in their first or second trimester. because for some pregnant women, wearing a few layers with the bump is difficult. However, make sure that the sleeves of the pullover are puffy or wide in order to follow the 2021 fall/winter trend.

8. The matching set makes our lives easier









Image Credits: Mango, Instagram @rutaenroute, @gabriellecaunesil, Who What Wear

Matching sets are still popular in the fall/winter of 2022, and I'd like to thank the creator of this brilliant idea for making our lives so much easier. Wearing a matching outfit is ideal when you don't know what to wear but still want to look good; it's as if you have a ready-made outfit. You can pair it with a skirt and a matching cardigan for an evening look. And for a fun morning look, go for matching sets that you can wear with or without a coat, but most importantly, don't forget your long trendy boots.