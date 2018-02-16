Fashion Header image article main a list of 10 places to shop for stylish maternity clothes republish

| by Zeina Tawfik

A List of 10 Places to Shop for Stylish Maternity Clothes

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Are you currently pregnant and expecting a baby? I know that buying maternity clothes can get overwhelming, so if you want to snag a few stylish pieces for your baby bump, just read along to find out where to shop for stylish maternity clothes. Between maternity wear shops that you may already know to your favorite shops that sell pregnancy clothes (some will surprise you!), we've got you covered with this list of 10 places to shop for stylish maternity clothes.

1. ASOS

Everyone's favorite online shop, ASOS, sell some of the most stylish maternity clothes you can ever come across. From party dresses to nursing bras, ASOS has it all!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

2. H&M

H&M's maternity line is called MAMA, and it offers all the basic maternity clothes you may need. Also, you'd get your hands on fashionable maternity pieces, such as velvet leggings or sequined dresses.

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

3. Topshop

Did you know that Topshop has a maternity wear line? Now you know! What's great about it, is that it includes Topshop's best-selling items, but in a maternity fit.

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

4. New Look

If you want to buy stylish maternity clothes on a budget, New Look is the place to go!Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

5. HATCH

HATCH is an uber stylish label, which offers maternity clothes that you'd love to wear even after giving birth. A bit on the pricey side, but totally worth it!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

6. Old Navy

Do you want to buy maternity wear must-haves? Well, you could do that at Old Navy, because you can find jeans, leggings, coats, and much more!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

7. GAP

Take advantage from GAP's maternity wear collection, and stock up on your must-haves, such as comfy jeans, comfy dresses, and much more!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

8. Séraphine

Be like Kate Middleton, and buy your maternity clothes from Séraphine. Yes, this is where your favorite royal dresses up her baby bump from!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

9. Oysho

A pregnant woman needs to feel good and look good all the time. That's why you should check Oysho for a selection of pregnant-friendly nightwear, bras and underwear.

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

10. Next

Next's maternity wear line is called Mamalicious, and yes, you'd be able to buy some stylish pieces for your pregnancy wardrobe!

Maternity shops - maternity clothes - Places to shop for Maternity Clothes

Are you done with our list of places to shop for stylish maternity clothes? Now scroll down to see our favorite picks, and get ready to buy the most stylish pregnancy clothes.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @somethingnavy

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.

