Fashion Header image fustany 10 arab celebrities who rocked their maternity evening formal wear en

| by Salma Khattab

10 Arab Celebrities Who Rocked Their Maternity Evening/Formal Wear!

Although pregnancy is one of the most joyful and important phases of any woman's life, we can never deny that it still has its challenges and struggles. One of the most commonly shared struggles is when a pregnant woman has an evening event e.g. a wedding, and she has no idea what to wear that will suit both the occasion and her new body shape.

As a normal lady who is not pregnant, we always run out of ideas for our special events. What if you're pregnant? It seems like an almost impossible mission, however, we're here to tell you that it's not. A lot of Arab celebrities proved that a lady can rock in an evening dress even if she is a few weeks away from delivering her expected baby!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @cyrineanour

Arab Celebrities wearing elegant maternity evening dresses

Carmen Soliman

Instagram: @carmensolimanofficial
Carmen Soliman
Cyrine Abdel-Nour

Instagram: @cyrineanour
Cyrine Abdel-Nour
Assala Nasry

Instagram: @assala_official
Assala Nasry
Donia Samir Ghanem

Instagram: @donia.samir.ghanem
Donia Samir Ghanem
Mona Zaki

Instagram: @monazakiofficial
Mona Zaki
Nadine Nassib Njeim

Instagram: @nadine.nassib.njeim
Nadine Nassib Njeim
Yasmine Raeis

Instagram: @yasminraeis
Yasmine Raeis
Myriam Fares

Instagram: @myriamfares
Myriam Fares
Raya Abirached

Instagram: @rayaofficial
Raya Abirached
Balqees Fathi

Instagram: @balqees
Balqees Fathi

Tags: Celebrity maternity  Maternity  Maternity dresses  Maternity fashion  Maternity fashion 2018  Maternity outfit ideas  Maternity style  Pregnant celebrities  Pregnant   Pregnancy  Pregnancy fashion  Pregnancy dresses  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity mums  Celebrity style 


