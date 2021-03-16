Casual Maternity Dresses Ideas and Where to Shop for Them

We know that a lot of dressing challenges come along with being pregnant. Comfort comes first, but this doesn't mean that your baby bump should sacrifice style. Nevertheless, as moms-to-be, you can explore new style ideas for dressing up everyday and try out different pregnancy outfit ideas. Casual maternity dresses are a great option for day-wear, they have the ability to accommodate your new curves and growing bump, making them a great comfy and beautiful choice. Today we're showing some great casual maternity dresses street style looks and where you can shop for these maternity dresses.

Maternity shirt dresses and tunics

Image Credits: Popsugar Via Pinterest - Shop At: Revolve

Shirt dresses are really something that will be hard to go without in your wardrobe even after you give birth. They're a great option for so many different looks.

Image Credits: Via Pinterest - Shop At: Revolve

They can be dressed up or down and feel free to try different ones to see which are more comfortable for you.

Image Credits: Who What Wear - Shop At: H&M

Tunics and shirt dresses come in many different designs and patterns, depending on your preference.

Tight maternity dresses





Harper & Harley- ASOS

Ribbed tight maternity dresses have become increasingly popular over the years for their comfort and practicality.

Maternity white dresses





Image Credits: Acielle/Style du Monde Via Vogue - Shop At: Revolve

We also love a dreamy white dress for maternity looks. These ones are really gorgeous and don't be afraid to go for something lacey!

A cute puff sleeve

Image Credits: Terma SL/Backgrid Via Daily Mail - Shop At: Pink Blush

We all know the puffed sleeves trend isn't going anywhere so why not try out with a maternity dress as well.

Floral maternity dresses





Image Credits: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Via Harper's Bazaar - Shop At: H&M

We love a cute floral dress and you can style in so many ways, as you can see here, you can even wear a tee under it, if it's a wrap dress. For your comfort, they also look great with sneakers.

Image Credits: Diego Anciano/Collagevintage2 Via Vogue Spain - Shop At: Topshop

Don't hesitate to go for big bold patterns and rock your baby bump with joy. A great way to start the spring season.

Maternity slip and maxi dresses

Image Credits: Splash News Via InStyle - Revolve

Who doesn't love a maxi dress in spring and summer? Slip dresses are also really comfy and sexy. Try them out with your baby bump this season!

Main Image Credits: Via Pinterest