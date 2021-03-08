2
4 Different Ways You Can Wear Leather Pants While Pregnant

by Nada Allam

4 Different Ways You Can Wear Leather Pants While Pregnant

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Just because you are a mum-to-be, and have a bump, doesn't mean you should shy away from leather pants or leather leggings. Flaunt your baby bump in a pair of sexy leather pants. If you're skeptical about how to wear leather pants while pregnant, get inspired by these looks and outfit ideas.

Are You a New Mom? 11 Fashion Tips to Make Your Life Easier!

How to wear leather pants when pregnant:

Colored leather pants

Leather pants maternity outfit ideas

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Your leather pants don't have to be leggings if that's not what comfortable with or what you're going for. You can get normal leather pants a size or two bigger depending on your baby bump at the time and wear them with you favorite sweater and coat. Also don't be afraid to experiment with color. 

How to Transition Your Kids' Outfits From Winter to Spring

Loose leather pants

Leather pants maternity outfit ideas

Image Credits: Who What Wear

You could also go for a more loose fit of leather pants so you're more comfortable, and if you love the oversized look in general this would be great with a slightly oversized sweater. 

A Checklist of Clothing Essentials for Your Newborn

Maternity leather leggings

Leather pants maternity outfit ideas

Image Credits: Amazon Via Pinterest

However, you could find that leather leggings are more comfortable for your baby bump, just make sure they're not too tight on your baby bump. There are some maternity leather pants and leggings on the market. 

Leather leggings for a chic look

Leather pants maternity outfit ideas

Image Credits: Kate Waterhouse

Leather leggings can be dressed up with a nice blouse and a blazer or you dress up your top with a belt. You can also wear you favorite chic statement coat belted and that would be a great evening look with some heels. Here's how to wear heels safely when you're pregnant. 

7 Tips on How to Wear Skirts During Pregnancy

Wearing leather leggings comfortably and casually during pregnany

Leather pants maternity outfit ideas

If you're looking for a more a casual and comfortable look, a long sweater dress or oversized sweater would be great with leather leggings as well. You can wear this with sneakers or loafers.

 Image Credits: Instagram @withloveleena


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.




