4 Different Ways You Can Wear Leather Pants While Pregnant

Just because you are a mum-to-be, and have a bump, doesn't mean you should shy away from leather pants or leather leggings. Flaunt your baby bump in a pair of sexy leather pants. If you're skeptical about how to wear leather pants while pregnant, get inspired by these looks and outfit ideas.

How to wear leather pants when pregnant:

Colored leather pants

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Your leather pants don't have to be leggings if that's not what comfortable with or what you're going for. You can get normal leather pants a size or two bigger depending on your baby bump at the time and wear them with you favorite sweater and coat. Also don't be afraid to experiment with color.

Loose leather pants

Image Credits: Who What Wear

You could also go for a more loose fit of leather pants so you're more comfortable, and if you love the oversized look in general this would be great with a slightly oversized sweater.

Maternity leather leggings

Image Credits: Amazon Via Pinterest

However, you could find that leather leggings are more comfortable for your baby bump, just make sure they're not too tight on your baby bump. There are some maternity leather pants and leggings on the market.

Leather leggings for a chic look

Image Credits: Kate Waterhouse

Leather leggings can be dressed up with a nice blouse and a blazer or you dress up your top with a belt. You can also wear you favorite chic statement coat belted and that would be a great evening look with some heels. Here's how to wear heels safely when you're pregnant.

Wearing leather leggings comfortably and casually during pregnany

If you're looking for a more a casual and comfortable look, a long sweater dress or oversized sweater would be great with leather leggings as well. You can wear this with sneakers or loafers.

Image Credits: Instagram @withloveleena