Fashionable Mum + Adorable Daughter = The Cutest Style

These pictures will have you overcome with joy because of how cute they are. You know when you think your love for shoes and bags couldn't get any bigger, and then you follow Eva Chen on Instagram and it jumps one level higher.



Eva Chen is a fashion editor and director of fashion partnerships on Instagram. She has an immense following on Instagram for her cool style, witty humor, and the cutest children. She started a habit of posting on Instagram a 'back of the cab' picture of her shoes, bag, and small snack. She took the post one step further when she started including her little daughter in them.

Scroll down and see these pictures that will show you how fun, beautiful and warm it can be to share your love for fashion with your baby girl by dressing up in cute shoes and capturing a moment that will have everyone smiling and inspired to go baby shoe shopping.







Image Credits: Instagram @evachen212