How to Wear Belts During Pregnancy: 8 Style Ideas and Tips

Wearing belts during pregnancy isn't as hard as you think! Belts are one of the accessories that you can easily use to style your maternity outfits. However, you have to know that adding a belt to your outfit while you're pregnant will differ a little bit than how you regularly use it. The belts should go above your baby bump. You can also place a belt on your hips beneath your baby bump if you're wearing long tops or tunics, this will help you in avoiding a 'parachute' look.

A crucial tip on how to wear belts during pregnancy is to make sure to pick the belts you're using to accessorise wisely, you don't want it too tight or else you'll be irritating your baby bump. Thin and stretchy belts are the best choice, they'll do the styling trick yet leave you feeling comfortable.

How to wear belts during pregnancy:

Coats with belts

The easiest way to rock a belt over your baby bump. is wear a coat with a belt, like a cute trench coat. Just gently wrap the belt over your belly and enjoy the comfort and chicness.

For a night out

If you're dressing up for date night or dinner with the girls, you add a belt to dress up your look. We love these Chrissy Teigen maternity looks. Here you can wear a thin belt with gold detailing or any other interesting design with a dress or printed style kimono.

For everyday looks...

Most maternity clothes are usually plain, and you should use accessories to spice them up. That's where belts come in handy for everyday casual looks, to give shape to your maternity wardrobe and define your body. Sweaters are a good idea here as well because they're comfy, cozy and easy. to style.

Don't forget about sweater dresses!

Sweater dresses will probably be your winter best friend. They're so chic and can be dresses up or down. Flatter your baby bump by adding a belt above your tummy, it will accentuate the slim area under your bust.



Blouses and shirts

Who doesn't love a good blouse and shirt? If you want to give some structure to the shirt and definition, throw on a chic belt like this.

You won't take off shirt dresses

These are so versatile and comfy. You will find it hard to resist wearing them everyday. You can wear them at home, during the day and even dressing up at night. A belt will give it more edge and definition.

The 'going out pajamas'

We refuse to believe that isn't trending anymore because it looks so good and super comfy, especially for pregnant ladies. Besides the silky smooth feeling all day, an attached wrap around around belt with define your beautiful bump. Just be gentle and don't wrap it too hard.

What about evening dresses?

I know these technically aren't belts, but if you're looking for evening gowns ideas, something with a defined waist belt like these is a great idea.

