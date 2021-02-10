2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas how to wear belts while pregnant fustany fashion stylish mamas how to wear belts while pregnant mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

How to Wear Belts During Pregnancy: 8 Style Ideas and Tips

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Wearing belts during pregnancy isn't as hard as you think! Belts are one of the accessories that you can easily use to style your maternity outfits. However, you have to know that adding a belt to your outfit while you're pregnant will differ a little bit than how you regularly use it. The belts should go above your baby bump. You can also place a belt on your hips beneath your baby bump if you're wearing long tops or tunics, this will help you in avoiding a 'parachute' look.

Are You a New Mom? 11 Fashion Tips to Make Your Life Easier!

A crucial tip on how to wear belts during pregnancy is to make sure to pick the belts you're using to accessorise wisely, you don't want it too tight or else you'll be irritating your baby bump. Thin and stretchy belts are the best choice, they'll do the styling trick yet leave you feeling comfortable.

7 Tips on How to Wear Skirts During Pregnancy

How to wear belts during pregnancy:

Coats with belts  

maternity style ideas with belts

The easiest way to rock a belt over your baby bump. is wear a coat with a belt, like a cute trench coat. Just gently wrap the belt over your belly and enjoy the comfort and chicness. 

How to Easily Style Puffer Coats and Jackets During Pregnancy

For a night out

maternity outfit ideas with belts

If you're dressing up for date night or dinner with the girls, you add a belt to dress up your look. We love these Chrissy Teigen maternity looks. Here you can wear a thin belt with gold detailing or any other interesting design with a dress or printed style kimono. 

For everyday looks...

maternity style ideas with belts

18 Pregnancy Outfit Ideas for a Casual But Cute Maternity Style!

Most maternity clothes are usually plain, and you should use accessories to spice them up. That's where belts come in handy for everyday casual looks, to give shape to your maternity wardrobe and define your body. Sweaters are a good idea here as well because they're comfy, cozy and easy. to style. 

Don't forget about sweater dresses!

maternity outfit ideas with belts

Sweater dresses will probably be your winter best friend. They're so chic and can be dresses up or down. Flatter your baby bump by adding a belt above your tummy, it will accentuate the slim area under your bust.

Blouses and shirts

maternity style ideas with belts

Who doesn't love a good blouse and shirt? If you want to give some structure to the shirt and definition, throw on a chic belt like this. 

14 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Have

You won't take off shirt dresses

maternity outfit ideas with belts

These are so versatile and comfy. You will find it hard to resist wearing them everyday. You can wear them at home, during the day and even dressing up at night. A belt will give it more edge and definition. 

The 'going out pajamas' 

maternity style ideas with belts

We refuse to believe that isn't trending anymore because it looks so good and super comfy, especially for pregnant ladies. Besides the silky smooth feeling all day, an attached wrap around around belt with define your beautiful bump. Just be gentle and don't wrap it too hard. 

Friday Fashion Fits: 50 Hijab Wrap Styles for Different Fabrics and Tastes

What about evening dresses?

maternity evening gowns

I know these technically aren't belts, but if you're looking for evening gowns ideas, something with a defined waist belt like these is a great idea.

27 Fun Maternity Dresses for Wedding Guests to Help You Glam Up


Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here




You might also like




Tags: Pregnancy  Pregnancy 101  Pregnancy fashion  Maternity  Maternity fashion  Maternity wear   Maternity tips  Belts  Accessories  How to  How to wear  Maternity advice  Maternity dresses  Maternity style  Maternity outfit ideas  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Evening wear  Evening dresses 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑