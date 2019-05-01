11 Maternity Items Perfect for Ramadan That You Can Find at Stores

With Ramadan coming this year in spring, every pregnant woman will want to wear comfortable Ramadan fashion with a modern touch. Embellished kaftans and maxi dresses, made of comfortable materials like cotton and linen are perfect to be worn in Ramadan days. Bright colored pieces with statement prints will shine for your gatherings and sohour nights.

Because it may take you a lot of time to find what you are looking for, we searched the stores and brought you 11 maternity pieces for Ramadan.

1 of 11 H&M 2 of 11 Zara 3 of 11 ASOS For special gatherings, pick a nude dress that is a bit tight at the torso to give you a flattering look. 4 of 11 H&M H&M has comfortable, cotton dresses suitable to everyday wear. 5 of 11 Stradivarius Shine with this cotton, comfy dress from Stradivarius. 6 of 11 Zara Style this fuchsia dress with sandals for the perfect spring look in Ramadan. 7 of 11 Bershka This dress will look perfect with a pair of white sneakers. 8 of 11 Nordstorm This polka-dot dress is suitable for all women as it is modest and comfortable. 9 of 11 Nordstorm A Printed abaya is perfect for Ramadan home receptions. 10 of 11 Oscar de la Renta Go for a gold dress for special gatherings and events. 11 of 11 Oscar de la Renta

Main Image Credits: Instagram @navygraceblog