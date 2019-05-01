2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image maternity ramadan items you can find at stores fashion stylish moms main image

| by Hager Hatem

11 Maternity Items Perfect for Ramadan That You Can Find at Stores

With Ramadan coming this year in spring, every pregnant woman will want to wear comfortable Ramadan fashion with a modern touch. Embellished kaftans and maxi dresses, made of comfortable materials like cotton and linen are perfect to be worn in Ramadan days. Bright colored pieces with statement prints will shine for your gatherings and sohour nights.

Because it may take you a lot of time to find what you are looking for, we searched the stores and brought you 11 maternity pieces for Ramadan.

H&M
1 of 11
H&M
Zara
2 of 11
Zara
ASOS
3 of 11
ASOS
For special gatherings, pick a nude dress that is a bit tight at the torso to give you a flattering look.
H&M
4 of 11
H&M
H&M has comfortable, cotton dresses suitable to everyday wear.
Stradivarius
5 of 11
Stradivarius
Shine with this cotton, comfy dress from Stradivarius.
Zara
6 of 11
Zara
Style this fuchsia dress with sandals for the perfect spring look in Ramadan.
Bershka
7 of 11
Bershka
This dress will look perfect with a pair of white sneakers.
Nordstorm
8 of 11
Nordstorm
This polka-dot dress is suitable for all women as it is modest and comfortable.
Nordstorm
9 of 11
Nordstorm
A Printed abaya is perfect for Ramadan home receptions.
Oscar de la Renta
10 of 11
Oscar de la Renta
Go for a gold dress for special gatherings and events.
Oscar de la Renta
11 of 11
Oscar de la Renta



Main Image Credits: Instagram @navygraceblog

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.


You might also like




Tags: Ramadan  Ramadan tips  Maternity  Ramadan fashion  Style tips  Style ideas  Style 101  Mom-to-be  Pregnancy dresses  Pregnancy fashion  Pregnancy  Pregnancy 101  Clothing stores  Shopping  Asos  H&m  Zara  Bershka  Oscar de la renta 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑