As we tap into the new season, every pregnant woman must check out this list of must-have maternity clothes for summer. With the weather warming up, pregnant women should get ready with some summer maternity wardrobe essentials.
Since you won't be wearing your maternity clothes for a long period, we recommend that you don't spend much money. In fact, you can get great maternity clothes at several high-street shops. Also, some items can work during pregnancy and post pregnancy, such as empire-waist dresses, kimonos and non-maternity tops or shirts.
So get ready for a wardrobe update and check out the following must-have maternity clothes for summer.
- Short dress
- Maxi dress
- Beach dress
- Maternity swimsuit
- Maternity denim shorts
- Maternity jeans
- Harem pants
- Tops/T-shirts
- Shirts
- Kimono
- Maternity underwear
Now get some maternity style inspiration, as we show you some ideas to wear the must-have maternity clothes for summer.Main Image Credits: Instagram @krystalhipwell
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.