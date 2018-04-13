As we tap into the new season, every pregnant woman must check out this list of must-have maternity clothes for summer. With the weather warming up, pregnant women should get ready with some summer maternity wardrobe essentials.

Since you won't be wearing your maternity clothes for a long period, we recommend that you don't spend much money. In fact, you can get great maternity clothes at several high-street shops. Also, some items can work during pregnancy and post pregnancy, such as empire-waist dresses, kimonos and non-maternity tops or shirts.

So get ready for a wardrobe update and check out the following must-have maternity clothes for summer.

- Short dress

- Maxi dress

- Beach dress

- Maternity swimsuit

- Maternity denim shorts

- Maternity jeans

- Harem pants

- Tops/T-shirts

- Shirts

- Kimono

- Maternity underwear

Now get some maternity style inspiration, as we show you some ideas to wear the must-have maternity clothes for summer.