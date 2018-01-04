Fashion Header image article main pregnant celebrities in 2018

| by The Fustany Team

Who Are the Pregnant Celebrities Who Will Deliver Their Babies in 2018?

Have you noticed that there's a baby boom around us? Day after day, celebrities are announcing their pregnancies, posting their baby bumps and flaunting their maternity looks. We're expecting lots of baby deliveries in 2018, so here's a list of the pregnant celebrities who are due this year. If you're currently pregnant yourself and need some pregnancy style inspiration or you're just curious to know who's expecting, scroll down and find out.

Let's first start with the Arab celebrities...

1. Cyrine Abdelnour

2. Balqees Fathi

3. Carmen Soliman

And now let's move to the international pregnant celebrities who are due in 2018...

4. America Ferrera

5. Chrissy Teigen

6. Kate Middleton

7. Behati Prinsloo

8. Candice Swanepoel

9. Khloe Kardashian

10. Kylie Jenner

