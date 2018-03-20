Fashion
March 20, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
You Must See How Blue Ivy Got All the Glam from Her Mama
When a stylish mama has a daughter, there is no holding her back from imprinting her glamour onto her baby. The queen of glamour, Beyoncé, has taken a liking to twinning with her precious Blue Ivy. They match outfits all the way from everyday to red carpet. This mother's day can use a little addition of cuteness. If you're a mama and you want to celebrate this mother's day with your baby girl differently, take a look at these amazing looks and take your girl shopping today!
