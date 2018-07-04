Elie Saab never fails each time to have us gasping in awe at the beauty of his work. This year, he took it even further with the interesting theme "Of Forms and Light" at his show in Paris fashion week. He translated Barcelona's artfulness through the use of figure hugging and dramatic designs. His interpretation of light came through the use of reflective and shiny textures which added an even more artsy touch to the beautiful pieces on the runway. He also used a lot of ruffles around the chest and shoulder area.
If you're as enchanted by his designs as we are, we suggest watching this video to take a look at how the designs and fabrics flow and move on the runway. Then, scroll down to take a look at our some of our favorite looks from Elie Saab's F/W 2018 Haute Couture collection and save them for inspiration.
All Image Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab Brings Barcelona's Beauty to the Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
Elie Saab F/W 2018 Paris Fashion Week
About the Author
Nancy Hennes
Quick question! Do you know what good morning in Hindu or Korean means? Nancy Hennes does. She loves to embrace different cultures and integrate it into her daily life, like listening to Korean music for some relaxation time at the office. As a person who studied fashion design you expect her to release her creativity to express herself, and that's exactly what she does, especially when experimenting with her hair and nails. She's organized, punctual and loves colors. Nancy Hennes is the Arabic Editor at Fustany.com. Nancy would never be caught dead in fishnet stockings and she doesn't love one specific designer, but picks rather different pieces from various ones. You can reach her on nancy@fustany.com or on Twitter @NancyHennes