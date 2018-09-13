New York Fashion Week: You'll Find These Trends in Your Mom's '80s Closet

This season, New York Fashion Week shocked us with it's spring 2019 collections. More than one element was a factor in popping out trends this time, leaving us astonished with diverse colors, patterns, fabrics, cuts and a lot of drama!

First of all, Neon colors or any popping bright colors took over this fashion week. Yellows, greens, reds and were the main elements highlighting the runway. Not only that, but also mixing unexpected color matches was another trend during New York Fashion Week, making us want to see more pinks on reds, and purples on greens! That mood was so clear in what Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell presented on the runway.

Then patterns arrived with Kate Spade, Naeem Khan and Micheal Kors. Again, patters we always claimed as non-matching were seen in an '80s mood mixture all together. Not to mention that bright colors were again incorporated with patterns. Other times, we would se careaux patterns in black and white, with bright red line beautifully intersecting the design, adding sophistication.

Loose cuts were something that couldn't just be ignored in all the shows. All the '80s trends clearly showed through the designs, especially when we saw tailleurs and suits allover the event, reminding us of our parents in old college polaroids. Carolina Herrera aced that, bombing the runways with nostalgic formal suits in more than one print and geometry.

Extravagant shoulder pads, loose sleeves & excessive ruffles also made their mark. That was really obvious in Marc Jacobs's designs. Ruffles were in dramatic sizes and shapes hugged the models. Playing with loose sleeves was another key to uniqueness in this season's Fashion Week.

You might think that only bright popping colors it this year. However, candy and pastel colors were the card that Marc Jacobs decided to play with and some designers like Tom Ford & Zimmermann chose more earthy tones in most of their designs. Mixing leather with these shades, along with adding white, was equisite!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @marcjacobs

