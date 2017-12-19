Fashion Header image article main knitwear trends winter 2018

| by Zeina Tawfik

Keep Yourself Warm in Style This Winter by Knowing These 10 Knitwear Trends

Knitwear comes in all sizes and shapes! Knit sweaters, jumpers and cardigans are essential pieces in every woman's wardrobe during the winter season. Because... A) They keep you warm. B) They're great to layer up to get that effortless chic look. C) They keep you warm. I can't stress enough how important it is for me to be warm during the cold winter months, but this doesn't mean to give up style. Hence, I wanted to share with you, the ones who are always cold, the top 10 knitwear trends for this season, so you can warm up and stay fashionable too.

1. White Sweaters

White Sweaters - winter fashion 2018 - fashion 2018

2. Red Sweaters

winter fashion 2018 - fashion 2018 - red sweaters

3. Sweater Dresses

winter fashion 2018 - fashion 2018 - sweater dresses

4. Ruffled Sweaters

winter fashion 2018 - fashion 2018 - ruffled sweaters

5. Pearl-embellished Sweaters

Pearl-embellished Sweaters - fashion 2018 - winter fashion 2018

6. Balloon-sleeved Sweaters

Balloon sleeved Sweaters - fashion 2018 - winter fashion 2018

7. Chunky Knit Cardigans

Chunky Knit Cardigans - winter fashion 2018 - fashion 2018

8. Cable-knit Sweaters

Cable knit Sweaters - winter 2018 - winter fashion 2018

9. Fur-detailed Sweaters

Fur detailed Sweaters - winter fashion 2018

10. Striped Sweaters

Striped Sweaters - winter fashion 2018

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists


Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018
Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Knitwear Trends - Winter 2018

Tags: Winter  Winter 2017  Winter 2018  Winter fashion  Winter fashion 2017  Winter fashion 2018  Winter trends  Latest fashion trends  Sweaters  Knitwear  Jumpers  Street style  Street style fashion  Style  Style ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑