2
Back to School
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
Write With Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany 5 reasons why slippers are the new heels collage slippers gold en

| by Salma Khattab

5 Reasons Why Slippers Are the New Heels

You might think that looking elegant is always about giving up part of your comfort. The truth is, this isn't correct, at least not anymore! Everyday, trends are approaching easier styles which make everyone involved in the process of fashion moving forward. One popping trend that has been taking over for a while now are flat slippers. They come in different shapes, materials and styles to match all tastes. You can pick from leather, fabric, fluffy-fury, strappy slippers and more. Whether they're open-toed or closed, footwear fashion has offered a various range of styles of slippers to suit almost any event, even the fancier ones.

You can match slippers trendily, no matter what your choice of wardrobe is that day: 

1. Casual

Whether you put on your ripped shorts or skinny/boyfriend jeans, you'll find the style of slippers that will match you from the bunch of photos below. 

2. Smart Casual

This adds more uniqueness to the outfit, making it different and distinctive from all ordinary smart casual looks. A slipper can give it edge. 

3. Formal

Slippers can actually soften the seriousness of a formal outfit, unlike what most people may think!

4. Comfy 

Of course, this is the slippers' comfort zone, where we can wear them easily without worrying about judgment. Your choice of clothing here is often flowy, loose and breezy. 

5. Formal/Evening dresses

Yes! Just make sure you pick the right material and color, and see how your elegant slipper will spice up your dress!


Don't miss out on the unique collection we've gathered for you to know how you can make your slippers function with different outfit styles!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @fashion__bex

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.



Slippers can replace heels

selinmina.com

selinmina.com
Slippers can replace heels

thefashionfraction.com

thefashionfraction.com
Slippers can replace heels

brunettefromwallstreet.com

brunettefromwallstreet.com
Slippers can replace heels

Instagram: @eva_jasmin

Instagram: @eva_jasmin
Slippers can replace heels

whowhatwear.co.uk

whowhatwear.co.uk
Slippers can replace heels

whowhatwear.co.uk

whowhatwear.co.uk
Slippers can replace heels

whowhatwear.co.uk

whowhatwear.co.uk
Slippers can replace heels

whowhatwear.co.uk

whowhatwear.co.uk
Slippers can replace heels

whowhatwear.co.uk

whowhatwear.co.uk
Slippers can replace heels

Instagram: @fashion__bex

Instagram: @fashion__bex
Slippers can replace heels

Instagram: @fashion__bex

Instagram: @fashion__bex

Tags: Footwear  Heels  High heels  Slippers  Flats  Trends   Summer trends  Arab fashion  Latest fashion trends  Fashion 2018  Fashion 101  Fashion tips 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑