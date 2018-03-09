Fashion Header image 12 daring two piece wedding dresses for unique brides en main image fustany

| by Zeina Tawfik

12 Daring Two-piece Wedding Dresses for Unique Brides

Two-piece wedding dresses, aka crop top wedding dresses, have been a huge bridal trend for the past couple of years. Brides who choose to wear two-piece wedding dresses are truly unique, as they break all the conventional bridal fashion rules.

As two-piece wedding dresses are a little skin-baring, they might not be suitable for all types of weddings. However, two-piece wedding dresses would be a perfect choice for a springtime garden wedding or a summertime beach wedding.

When you decide to wear a two-piece wedding dress on your wedding day, you need to prepare your body with a fitness plan. This type of wedding dress exposes your waistline, so your body needs to be toned up for the ultimate bridal look on your wedding day.

Meanwhile, click through and see a selection of my favorite two-piece wedding dresses.

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.



Two-piece Wedding Dresses

Tags: Wedding  Weddings  Beach wedding  Destination wedding  Wedding dresses  Wedding gowns  Bridal  Bridal dresses  Bridal fashion  Bridal fashion 2016  Bridal gowns  Bridal trends  Crop tops 


