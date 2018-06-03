5 Wedding Dress Inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' Brides

It's a good thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married right before the wedding season, which starts right after Eid and ends by the end of summer, because now brides-to-be have an official royal inspiration for their big day!

A lot of brides are now looking for a very simple yet elegant dress to wear on their wedding day, so, I searched for different wedding dress designer, from different places in the world, and ended up with 5 beautiful wedding dress inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' brides.

1. Rime Arodaky

2. Pronovias

3. Jesus Peiro

4. Rosa Clara

5. Sophie et Voila