June 03, 2018 12:00 AM | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
5 Wedding Dress Inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' Brides
It's a good thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married right before the wedding season, which starts right after Eid and ends by the end of summer, because now brides-to-be have an official royal inspiration for their big day!
A lot of brides are now looking for a very simple yet elegant dress to wear on their wedding day, so, I searched for different wedding dress designer, from different places in the world, and ended up with 5 beautiful wedding dress inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' brides.
1. Rime Arodaky
2. Pronovias
3. Jesus Peiro
4. Rosa Clara
5. Sophie et Voila
