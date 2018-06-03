Ramadan
Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings weddings dresses that look meghan markle s main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

5 Wedding Dress Inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' Brides

It's a good thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married right before the wedding season, which starts right after Eid and ends by the end of summer, because now brides-to-be have an official royal inspiration for their big day! 

A lot of brides are now looking for a very simple yet elegant dress to wear on their wedding day, so, I searched for different wedding dress designer, from different places in the world, and ended up with 5 beautiful wedding dress inspirations for the 'Meghan Markle Style' brides.   

1. Rime Arodaky

2. Pronovias

 

3. Jesus Peiro

 

4. Rosa Clara

 

5. Sophie et Voila

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


