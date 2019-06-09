2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings arab royals wedding dresses main image

| by Omneya Hossam

Take a Look at the Wedding Dresses Worn by Arab Royals Throughout the Years

On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the crown prince of Dubai along with his brothers tied the knot with a   wedding ceremony. The wedding was extravagant and joyful, we didn’t get to see the brides, but we thought we’d gather the looks and wedding dresses worn by Arab royals throughout the years.

From Egypt to Jordan, Morroco, and Kuwait...here are the wedding dresses that were worn by princesses and queens from the twenties up until now.

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan
1 of 25
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan
The happy couple got married in June 10, 1993. The dress was designed by british designer Bruce Oldfield. Image Credits: Thenational.ae
Queen Rania of Jordan
2 of 25
Queen Rania of Jordan
Image Credits: blogspot
Queen Narriman of Egypt
3 of 25
Queen Narriman of Egypt
Queen Nariman was the second wife of King Farouk of Egypt. Image Credits: Pinterest
Princess Fawzia of Egypt and Shah of Iran
4 of 25
Princess Fawzia of Egypt and Shah of Iran
The Egyptian princess was married to the Shah of Iran Mohamed Reza Pahlavi in 1939 and divorced later in 1948. Image Credits: pinterest
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
5 of 25
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
Queen Noor of Jordan in a Dior Gown. Image Credits: Yasmina
Queen Farida of Egypt
6 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: osratimagazine
Queen Noor of Jordan
7 of 25
Queen Noor of Jordan
Image Credits: Yasmina
Princess Fathia of Egypt
8 of 25
Princess Fathia of Egypt
Image Credits: vintage.es
Queen Nariman and King Farouk of Egypt
9 of 25
Queen Nariman and King Farouk of Egypt
Image Credits: Deskgram
Queen Farida of Egypt
10 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: Flicker
Queen Farida of Egypt
11 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Queen Farida was married to King Farouk in 1938 and divorced later in 1948.
Queen Farida of Egypt
12 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: mobtada.com
Queen Farida of Egypt
13 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Queen Rania of Jordan
14 of 25
Queen Rania of Jordan
Princess Noor of Jordan
15 of 25
Princess Noor of Jordan
Queen Nariman of Egypt
16 of 25
Queen Nariman of Egypt
Image credits: blog.naver
Princess Noor of Jordan
17 of 25
Princess Noor of Jordan
Image Credits: Seldon News
Princess Basma of Jordan and Colonel Timoor Daghistani
18 of 25
Princess Basma of Jordan and Colonel Timoor Daghistani
Image Credits: detopicf.pw
Princess Iman Al Hussein of Jordan
19 of 25
Princess Iman Al Hussein of Jordan
Image credits: INFOBIT
Princess Fawzia of Egypt with Shah of Iran and King Farouk
20 of 25
Princess Fawzia of Egypt with Shah of Iran and King Farouk
Image credits: tikimgo.pw
Queen Farida of Egypt
21 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: Flicker.
Queen Alia and King Hussein of Jordan
22 of 25
Queen Alia and King Hussein of Jordan
Image credits: ebay
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
23 of 25
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
Image Credtis: tospitaki.info
Queen Lalla Salma of Morocco
24 of 25
Queen Lalla Salma of Morocco
Image Credits: hottopics.chinatimes
Princess Sarah of Kuwait
25 of 25
Princess Sarah of Kuwait
image Credits: Arabiaweddings



