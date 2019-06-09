Fashion
June 09, 2019 06:16 PM | by Omneya Hossam
Take a Look at the Wedding Dresses Worn by Arab Royals Throughout the Years
On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the crown prince of Dubai along with his brothers tied the knot with a wedding ceremony. The wedding was extravagant and joyful, we didn’t get to see the brides, but we thought we’d gather the looks and wedding dresses worn by Arab royals throughout the years.
From Egypt to Jordan, Morroco, and Kuwait...here are the wedding dresses that were worn by princesses and queens from the twenties up until now.
1 of 25
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan
The happy couple got married in June 10, 1993. The dress was designed by british designer Bruce Oldfield. Image Credits: Thenational.ae
2 of 25
Queen Rania of Jordan
Image Credits: blogspot
3 of 25
Queen Narriman of Egypt
Queen Nariman was the second wife of King Farouk of Egypt. Image Credits: Pinterest
4 of 25
Princess Fawzia of Egypt and Shah of Iran
The Egyptian princess was married to the Shah of Iran Mohamed Reza Pahlavi in 1939 and divorced later in 1948. Image Credits: pinterest
5 of 25
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
Queen Noor of Jordan in a Dior Gown. Image Credits: Yasmina
6 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: osratimagazine
7 of 25
Queen Noor of Jordan
Image Credits: Yasmina
8 of 25
Princess Fathia of Egypt
Image Credits: vintage.es
9 of 25
Queen Nariman and King Farouk of Egypt
Image Credits: Deskgram
10 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: Flicker
11 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Queen Farida was married to King Farouk in 1938 and divorced later in 1948.
12 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: mobtada.com
13 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
14 of 25
Queen Rania of Jordan
15 of 25
Princess Noor of Jordan
16 of 25
Queen Nariman of Egypt
Image credits: blog.naver
17 of 25
Princess Noor of Jordan
Image Credits: Seldon News
18 of 25
Princess Basma of Jordan and Colonel Timoor Daghistani
Image Credits: detopicf.pw
19 of 25
Princess Iman Al Hussein of Jordan
Image credits: INFOBIT
20 of 25
Princess Fawzia of Egypt with Shah of Iran and King Farouk
Image credits: tikimgo.pw
21 of 25
Queen Farida of Egypt
Image Credits: Flicker.
22 of 25
Queen Alia and King Hussein of Jordan
Image credits: ebay
23 of 25
Queen Noor of and King Hussein of Jordan
Image Credtis: tospitaki.info
24 of 25
Queen Lalla Salma of Morocco
Image Credits: hottopics.chinatimes
25 of 25
Princess Sarah of Kuwait
image Credits: Arabiaweddings