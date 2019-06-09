Take a Look at the Wedding Dresses Worn by Arab Royals Throughout the Years

On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the crown prince of Dubai along with his brothers tied the knot with a wedding ceremony. The wedding was extravagant and joyful, we didn’t get to see the brides, but we thought we’d gather the looks and wedding dresses worn by Arab royals throughout the years.

From Egypt to Jordan, Morroco, and Kuwait...here are the wedding dresses that were worn by princesses and queens from the twenties up until now.