25 Wedding Band Ideas for Every Woman and Different Tastes

No matter what your style is, there is a wedding band out there for everyone. You should choose your wedding band slowly and after careful consideration. After all, this is the ring you are going to be wearing for the rest of your life. So, whether you are a classic wedding band kind of girl or you like to go for out of the box jewelry pieces, and you're looking for unique wedding bands, there is a definitely a wedding band out there that can suit your style.

Unique wedding bands

Azza Fahmy - Tiffany & Co. - Azza Fahmy - Azza Fahmy

A lot of people look for something special and unique for their wedding band, something non-traditional and creative. These are some of the most unique wedding ring designs we found with special colored stones like sapphires and rubies for those who love them as as much as diamonds or even more.

Diamond wedding bands

Tiffany & Co. - Van Cleef & Arpels - Tiffany & Co. - Tiffany & Co. - Tiffany & Co.

A diamond wedding band is a classic, but there are so many different styles and designs to choose from. There's the classic eternity diamond band, and then there are different takes on it like the 2nd one from Van Cleef & Arpels and the one with Marquise cuts from Tiffany.

Unique diamond wedding bands





Tiffany & Co. - Boucheron - Azza Fahmy - Tiffany & Co.

There are also more subtle and unique ways of having diamonds in your wedding band like these stunning examples here. Depending on your taste and what suits your solitaire and hands, you can pick a unique design like this, that's also simple, for the minimalists out there.

Classic wedding bands

Cartier - Van Cleef & Arpels - Boucheron - Boucheron - Cartier

Speaking of minimalists...there are always the classic simple gold wedding bands. The thickness, curvature and color all depends on your taste and which one you'll love more when you try it on. Also, some like to add small small diamonds to them, and they're really elegant as well.

Minimal wedding bands with a twist

Boucheron - Cartier - Azza Fahmy - Boucheron

If you want something simple, but still unique and with a twist, we love these example here, inspired by classic wedding bands, but with each brand's own take and trademarks.

Rose gold wedding bands

Boucheron - Bulgari - Bulgari - Boucheron

Rose gold has become really popular over the years and there are countless of rose gold wedding bands, from the classics and eternity designs to special and creative ideas.

Main Image Credits: Good Stone